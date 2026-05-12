Bisedge Secures $20 Million Investment from Metier Private Equity to Expand Electric Intralogistics Footprint

JOHANNESBURG, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bisedge Logistics & Infrastructure today announced a $20 million investment from Metier Private Equity, a pan-African private equity firm committed to creating value through supporting African businesses in their growth.

The investment will accelerate Bisedge's expansion across African markets, strengthening its position in the intralogistics sector and growing its fleet of electric material handling equipment.

Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, Co-Founder & COO (left) and Christian Wessels, Co-Founder & CEO (right)

The investment from Metier will be deployed to meet strong customer demand for outsourced and long-term rental electric material handling fleets across Sub-Saharan Africa, where businesses are increasingly looking to eliminate capital expenditure on equipment while improving fleet reliability and uptime.

Bisedge's "Zero CapEx" model enables customers to modernise their fleet of forklifts, reach trucks and tractors with the latest technology from Linde Material Handling. The result: significant reductions in total cost of ownership, lower emissions through the transition from diesel and gas to electric equipment, and higher overall efficiency of intralogistics operations.

The Metier partnership and growth capital commitment positions Bisedge to respond to this demand at scale, expanding both the breadth of its fleet and the depth of its service operations across key markets.

Christian Wessels, Co-Founder & CEO of Bisedge, commented: "Our goal is to drive sustainability beyond equipment supply — through performance-driven solutions that improve our customers' operational efficiency every day. This partnership with Metier allows us to scale faster and reach further across Africa's intralogistics sector."

Grant Howarth, Director & Principal at Metier, said: "Bisedge stands out as a category leader in African intralogistics, with a proven model, disciplined execution and a clear runway for growth. We are excited to partner with Christian, Jasper and the team to scale the business across the continent."

About Bisedge

Bisedge is a green logistics company specialising in the provision of electric material handling equipment through a "Zero CapEx" model, delivering end-to-end equipment management for improved uptime across its clients' intralogistics operations. Bisedge provides material handling solutions as Equipment as a Service across Sub-Saharan Africa and the GCC, supporting intralogistics operations with over 1,250 colleagues by supplying equipment, improving operational efficiency, and helping clients reduce emissions through the transition from diesel to electric equipment. Bisedge is the exclusive partner of Linde Material Handling, the world's leading manufacturer of material handling equipment, in Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya (East Africa) and South Africa. Bisedge was co-founded by Christian Wessels, Chief Executive Officer, and Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, Chief Operating Officer.

About Metier Private Equity

Metier is a pan-African private equity firm with a track record of creating value through enterprising partnerships. The firm invests in high-growth businesses across the African continent, partnering with management teams to build companies that deliver long-term, sustainable returns. Metier's portfolio spans multiple sectors, with a focus on businesses that demonstrate strong operational fundamentals and meaningful growth potential across African markets.

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SOURCE Bisedge Holding