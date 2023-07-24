Bison Hires Prominent Industry Veteran to Drive Growth

Tom Scaturro has joined Bison Wealth to supercharge business development

ATLANTA, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bison Wealth, LLC announces the hire of Tom Scaturro as Senior Managing Director and Partner in charge of acquisitions and expansion. Formerly Tom was Regional Executive - Eastern Markets and President, Florida for Key Private Bank.

CEO of Bison Wealth, Chuck Rice says, "Tom is an industry veteran that has built many high performing wealth management teams throughout the country, having held senior roles at Key Bank, Wells Fargo and BNY Mellon. Advisors, as well as their clients, could benefit greatly from our open architecture. Tom will be looking to recruit portfolio managers, advisors, fiduciary officers and financial planners to the Bison Wealth family."

Tom will focus on driving growth through expansion and acquisition, and will be dedicated fully to recruitment for the firm. He has a wealth of experience in this type of role, having built some of the fastest growing teams across the country in terms of asset growth.

"I've found that given the current environment, now more than ever, advisors are looking for a secure setting for themselves and their clients with a family office platform that puts their clients first. We have a compelling story to tell and I am excited to be part of such a rapidly growing and innovative firm," states Tom Scaturro.

Bison is a boutique wealth management firm backed by a multibillion-dollar single family office, established with the principle that individuals and families can benefit from the knowledge, experience and creativity of our founders and partners. The core tenets "plan, protect and prosper" frame the Bison approach to wealth management.

