TRUADVICE® Acquired by Bison Advisors

Elevating the Future of Independent Investment Advisory Firms

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bison Advisors announced today the acquisition of TRUADVICE®, a full-service, turnkey asset management platform based in Sarasota, FL. This strategic acquisition benefits both companies through reinforcing their capabilities and providing enhanced services to their valued clients.

TRUADVICE® is a pioneering independent Registered Investment Advisory firm that empowers financial advisors with an array of tailored tools and resources to give them more time to focus on client acquisition and service. The company's integrated technology, personalized investment solutions, dedicated back-office support, financial planning assistance, and personal comprehensive training have played a crucial role in empowering advisors nationwide. The acquisition of TRUADVICE® by Bison Advisors brings together two dynamic forces in the independent investment advisory industry.

Christopher Sleight, Founder and CEO of TRUADVICE®, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, said, "We are thrilled to become a part of the Bison family. This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for our company to expand its reach and capabilities while continuing to provide the highest level of service to our valued clients."

Victor Wilkerson, President of Bison Advisors, shared his excitement about the synergies of this partnership, stating, "Bison Advisors and our parent company Bison Holdings is looking to the future of financial services. TRUADVICE® is a firm that embodies that vision. Chris Sleight and his team of seasoned professionals have created an extraordinary advisor experience that is now part of Bison. We look forward to the synergies this partnership will create and help advisors find a firm they can take pride in."

Both companies look forward to building upon their shared values and commitments as they move forward under the Bison Advisors brand. The trust and confidence that TRUADVICE's clients have placed in them has been the driving force behind this acquisition, and both companies are dedicated to preserving the strong relationships cultivated over the years.

About Bison Advisors

Bison Advisors, a subsidiary of Bison Holdings, is a diverse boutique of investment advisors that seeks to deliver superior, differentiated client experience. Co-founded by East Asset Management, the family office of billionaires Terry and Kim Pegula, Bison provides resources to advisors seeking to grow through acquisition or monetize their business, while seamlessly transitioning clients to the next generation of advisors. The firm operates as a boutique wealth management firm, adhering to the core tenets of plan, protect, and prosper, which frame the Bison approach to wealth management.

About TRUADVICE®

TRUADVICE® is a dedicated partner for the independent financial advisor, providing a comprehensive service platform that supports all key aspects of their business. Currently, TRUADVICE® represents approximately $840M of assets.

For more information, visit www.truadvicellc.com.

Bison Advisors is a Registered Investment Adviser. Bison advisory representatives may also be insurance agents with licensed insurance agencies and receive compensation for products sold. We analyze but do not provide legal or tax advice. Securities and Insurance Products may lose value and are not insured by the FDIC.

SOURCE Bison Holdings LLC