BISSELL® & Decorated Gymnast Aly Raisman: United by Shared Commitment to Pets

BISSELL & Raisman celebrate the bond between people and pets while championing the mission of BISSELL Pet Foundation® to help end pet homelessness.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BISSELL®, celebrating 150 years of happy, healthier homes, today announced a new partnership with gold medalist, mental‑health advocate, and proud rescue‑dog mom Aly Raisman as the brand's first-ever official ambassador.

The partnership is rooted in a shared belief that life is happier, healthier, and more meaningful when people and pets can thrive together. For Raisman, her adopted dog Mylo has brought joy, comfort, and companionship into her home. For BISSELL, that connection is at the heart of everything the brand does — from Pet Proven® cleaning solutions that make life with pets easier, to supporting the ongoing work of BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) and its mission to end pet homelessness.

"It's hard to describe the love and gift Mylo has brought to my life since rescuing him five years ago," said Raisman. "Partnering with BISSELL and BISSELL Pet Foundation is meaningful to me as they champion pet adoption and welfare and create products that help families confidently welcome pets into their homes. We share a deep belief in the positive impact pets can have on people's lives."

Now in its fifth generation of family leadership, BISSELL continues to help people and pets share cleaner, more comfortable homes, a passion that extends beyond products through its long‑standing support of BPF, founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011 to help end pet homelessness. Every BISSELL purchase helps support the mission of BPF, which has already impacted more than 1.2 million pet lives. Today, the Foundation drives meaningful progress through its adoption, spay/neuter, transport, vaccination, microchipping and crisis and disaster response programs, helping more pets find the loving homes they deserve.

"Aly embodies the joy, compassion and authenticity that reflect our own values as a pet‑focused brand," said James Sandora, Vice President Integrated Marketing at BISSELL. "Her lived experience as a rescue‑pet parent aligns beautifully with our mission to make pet ownership more accessible and to help more pets find loving homes."

As part of the ambassadorship, Raisman will support ongoing initiatives tied to BISSELL and BPF's most meaningful moments of the year, lending her voice to bring greater visibility to its mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters. Learn more and stay up-to-date by visiting BISSELL.com/savepets.

About BISSELL®

Celebrating 150 years of legacy, invention, and innovation, BISSELL is a fifth generation, family-led company committed to creating cleaner, happier homes for families and their pets. Guided by a belief that every family deserves a cleaner home, BISSELL blends deep consumer insight with a pioneering spirit to deliver solutions that meet – and exceed – the expectations of today's pet parents.

BISSELL's passion for pets extends far beyond cleaning through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to end pet homelessness. Founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011, more than 1.2 million pets (and counting) have been impacted through adoption, transport, spay/neuter, and crisis response. Every BISSELL purchase helps save pet lives – because for BISSELL, clean homes and thriving pets aren't just part of the story, they're at the heart of its 150 year legacy.

A Family Company Since 1876. Every Purchase Saves Pets™.

Learn more on: , , and .

About BISSELL Pet Foundation

BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 6,025 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The Foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where Every Purchase Saves Pets™. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

SOURCE BISSELL Homecare, Inc.