BISSELL® Tackles Ever-Present Pet Messes Automatically with New FlexClean™ FurForce™: The 2‑in‑1 Robot That Vacuums and Mops Anytime, Anywhere

Designed for pets and engineered for real life, the new BISSELL robot packs 2X stronger suction1 — giving families more time with the pets they love, not the messes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life doesn't slow down, especially for busy pet parents. Tumbleweeds of fur, spilled water bowls and tracked in trails — with pets around, even a few hours away can mean coming home to chaos. That's where the new BISSELL® FlexClean™ FurForce™ steps in, quietly restoring order after playful paws and everyday pet mischief so pet families return to a cleaner home and a happily wagging tail.

Engineered with BISSELL's 150-year legacy of pet-cleaning expertise, the FlexClean FurForce 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop picks up to 30% more hair2 and serves as a "silent housekeeper," vacuuming and mopping whether you're home or away. Designed to clean smarter and save pet parents time, the robotic vacuum and mop features include:

More power, more hair pickup: Experience 2X stronger suction 3 and up to 30% more hair pickup 4 .

Experience 2X stronger suction and up to 30% more hair pickup . No hair wrap: Never deal with hair wrap on the brush roll or clogs with the NeverTangle™ Brush roll.

Never deal with hair wrap on the brush roll or clogs with the NeverTangle™ Brush roll. 2-in-1 cleaning: Get back to clean floors in record time, with an all-in-one vacuum and mop.

Get back to clean floors in record time, with an all-in-one vacuum and mop. Easy navigation: 360React lidar navigation allows the robot to navigate the whole home while detecting and avoiding objects in its path.

360React lidar navigation allows the robot to navigate the whole home while detecting and avoiding objects in its path. Dust particle-defense: HEPA filtered docking station captures 99.97% of dust, pollen and pet dander 5 .

HEPA filtered docking station captures 99.97% of dust, pollen and pet dander . Hands-free cleanup: Self-emptying, bagless base traps, locks and compresses up to eight weeks of debris.

Convenience matters just as much as cleaning power, which is why the FlexClean FurForce 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop integrates with the BISSELL Connect App for truly hands‑free control. Simply connect FlexClean FurForce to the BISSELL Connect App to start, stop or schedule cleaning from anywhere — with up to 180 minutes of uninterrupted run time6.

"Pet parents need reliable solutions that can keep up with real life, and that's exactly what FlexClean FurForce was built to do," said Todd Manegold, Vice President & General Manager of Robots at BISSELL. "We designed this robot to take on the ever-present pet messes with powerful suction, advanced navigation and hands‑free convenience so families can spend more time enjoying their pets — not cleaning up after them."

The new FlexClean FurForce 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop doesn't just clean up after pets, it helps save them, too. When you buy a BISSELL® product, Every Purchase Saves Pets™ through BISSELL's support of BISSELL Pet Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing pet homelessness.

Get your hands on the new FlexClean FurForce 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop, available now for $599.99 at BISSELL.com and Amazon.com.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

Celebrating 150 years of legacy, invention, and innovation, BISSELL is a fifth-generation, family-led company committed to creating cleaner, happier homes for families and their pets. Guided by a belief that every family deserves a cleaner home, BISSELL blends deep consumer insight with a pioneering spirit to deliver solutions that meet – and exceed – the expectations of today's pet parents.

BISSELL's passion for pets extends far beyond cleaning through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to end pet homelessness. Founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011, more than 1.2 million pets (and counting) have been impacted through adoption, transport, spay/neuter, and crisis response. Every BISSELL purchase helps save pet lives – because for BISSELL, clean homes and thriving pets aren't just part of the story, they're at the heart of its 150-year legacy.

A Family Company Since 1876. Every Purchase Saves Pets™.

Learn more on: BISSELL.com, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Media Contact: [email protected]

1 vs. Shark Matrix RV2610WA ASTM F588 at motor inlet.

2 vs. Shark Matrix RV2610WA based on hair weight in tank.

3 vs. Shark Matrix RV2610WA ASTM F588 at motor inlet.

4 vs. Shark Matrix RV2610WA based on hair weight in tank.

5 Tested per ASTM F1977 at 0.3 microns.

6 May vary based on mode and usage.

