BISSELL® Takes Old-School Scrubbing Out of Cleaning with New CrossWave® HydroScrub™ Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

HydroScrub™ Technology Tackles Stuck-On Messes with the Press of a Button for a "Show-Off Clean" Finish

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard‑floor cleaning has long meant juggling multiple tools — sweeping, vacuuming, mopping and even rigorous physical scrubbing. But why clean harder when you can clean smarter? Look no further than the new BISSELL® CrossWave® HydroScrub™ — engineered to deliver a faster, effortless clean by tackling every hard‑floor cleaning step simultaneously.

The newest addition to the CrossWave® lineup packs serious scrubbing power, using HydroScrub™ Technology to cut through stuck‑on messes up to 4X faster1 and deliver a "show‑off clean" without breaking a sweat. Designed to save households time, the CrossWave HydroScrub wet dry vacuum cleaner features:

Powerful scrubbing without the elbow grease: HydroScrub Technology automatically scrubs, lifts, washes away and removes stubborn messes up to 4X faster 2 . For an extra boost, switch to Power Mop Mode for 75% more suction 3 .

HydroScrub Technology automatically scrubs, lifts, washes away and removes stubborn messes up to 4X faster . For an extra boost, switch to Power Mop Mode for 75% more suction . Edge cleaning performance: ZeroGap ® Technology captures messes all the way to the edges, leaving every corner of your home spotless.

ZeroGap Technology captures messes all the way to the edges, leaving every corner of your home spotless. Pet-friendly precision: Furfinder™ Headlights Technology spots 9X more fur 4 , tackling hidden messes.

Furfinder™ Headlights Technology spots 9X more fur , tackling hidden messes. Cordless freedom: Vacuum and mop together or powerfully vacuum alone with up to 45 minutes of run time 5 .

Vacuum and mop together or powerfully vacuum alone with up to 45 minutes of run time . Maintenance made easy: Tangle-Free Technology reduces hair on the brush roll, manages pet hair, saves time, and ensures a fresh clean brush roll.

"At BISSELL, we're always looking for ways to make cleaning feel less like a chore and more like a quick win for busy, pet‑loving households," said Todd Manegold, Vice President & General Manager of Wash at BISSELL. "With CrossWave HydroScrub, we combined powerful scrubbing, ZeroGap Edge cleaning, and multi‑step performance into one effortless pass. It's the most intuitive CrossWave we've ever designed — and a big step forward in helping families keep their homes cleaner with less time and effort."

The new CrossWave Hydroscrub machine doesn't just clean up after pets, it helps save them, too. When you buy a BISSELL® product, Every Purchase Saves Pets™ through BISSELL's support of BISSELL Pet Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing pet homelessness.

Get your hands on the new CrossWave Hydroscrub now, and explore the full BISSELL® CrossWave® lineup of wet dry vacuum cleaners at BISSELL.com.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

Celebrating 150 years of legacy, invention, and innovation, BISSELL is a fifth-generation, family-led company committed to creating cleaner, happier homes for families and their pets. Guided by a belief that every family deserves a cleaner home, BISSELL blends deep consumer insight with a pioneering spirit to deliver solutions that meet – and exceed – the expectations of today's pet parents.

BISSELL's passion for pets extends far beyond cleaning through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to end pet homelessness. Founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011, more than 1.2 million pets (and counting) have been impacted through adoption, transport, spay/neuter, and crisis response. Every BISSELL purchase helps save pet lives – because for BISSELL, clean homes and thriving pets aren't just part of the story, they're at the heart of its 150-year legacy.

A Family Company Since 1876. Every Purchase Saves Pets™.

Learn more on: BISSELL.com, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Media Contact: [email protected]













1 Vs. PowerMop Mode 2 Vs. PowerMop Mode 3 Vs. CrossWave® X7 Wet Dry Vac in Turbo Mode 4 On average versus Shark® HydroVac™ by comparing images in a U.S. pet owner perception survey 5 Based on industry standard stroke speed with fully charged battery. Run time may vary by mode and usage

SOURCE BISSELL Homecare, Inc.