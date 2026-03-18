GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation (DCDF) has made a substantial commitment to expand veterinary wellness services with a $348,000 grant for a one-year pilot program, Duffield Pet Wellness Days. This new initiative, led by BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF), aims to bridge gaps in communities where care for pets and shelter animals is costly, limited, or inconsistent.

Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation and BISSELL Pet Foundation Unite to Expand Access to Veterinary Care for Pets

Access to affordable veterinary care remains one of the most urgent challenges facing pet families and animal shelters. In many communities, veterinary services are scarce or financially out of reach, leading to preventable illness, increased shelter overcrowding, and the heartbreaking surrender of beloved pets.

Through this partnership, BISSELL Pet Foundation is launching an innovative contract veterinary wellness program designed to address the nationwide shortage of affordable veterinary services. The Duffield Pet Wellness Days pilot initiative will deliver critical care—including vaccinations, basic medical treatment, and preventive services—to help keep pets healthy, safe, and in their homes. The program will also bolster shelter veterinary capacity, improving outcomes for at-risk animals and reducing strain on overwhelmed shelter systems.

"There is a growing number of families across the nation who lack access to basic veterinary care, including essential wellness services," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Through our partnership with DCDF, we are committed to closing those gaps and working toward a future where every pet has access to the care they need."

"DCDF believes that all pets deserve quality healthcare regardless of where they live," said Amy Zeifang, co-president of DCDF. "The BISSELL Pet Foundation has proven time and again that it is uniquely equipped to meet access to care challenges nationwide. Their innovative, community‑focused approach and strong track record of expanding veterinary wellness services make them an exceptional partner. We are proud to support their efforts as they bring compassionate pet care and preventative services to underserved communities."

About BISSELL Pet Foundation®

BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 6,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The Foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where Every Purchase Saves Pets™. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

About the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation

The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation (DCDF) continues the Duffield family's commitment to creating and funding transformational services and programs. DCDF focuses on expanding access to care for companion animals, pairing Veterans with Service Dogs, and supporting its community's public service organizations. Founded in 2016, DCDF is part of the Duffield Foundation Family, which also includes Maddie's Fund—a national force for revolutionizing companion animal well-being, and Liberty Dogs, a new Service Dog training organization which provides life-changing support for Military Veterans living with PTSD. Learn more at www.duffieldfoundation.org.

SOURCE BISSELL Pet Foundation