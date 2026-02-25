Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation Commits $6 Million in Partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation to Exceed 600,000 Spay/Neuter Surgeries Through "Fix the Future"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BISSELL Pet Foundation's Fix the Future Initiative has received a $6 million grant over the next three years from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation to jumpstart a challenge to exceed 600,000 spay and neuter surgeries nationwide.

Currently communities across the U.S. are without access to veterinary care, including much needed spay and neuter services. This investment will expand surgical access, provide critical veterinary care, reduce shelter populations, and create healthier futures for pets.

"The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation recognizes that spay & neuter programs continue to be an important way to help pets and their people, animal shelters, and their communities," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Their extraordinary generosity will help us to scale this work where it is needed most and to challenge others to get involved in solving this care crisis."

"This partnership will have an immediate and meaningful impact on the backlog of spay and neuter surgeries across the nation," said Amy Zeifang, Director of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation. "The BISSELL Pet Foundation's Fix the Future efforts to date have seen amazing results. We are excited to collaborate, and challenge others to join us so that collectively we can create conditions where pets and communities benefit from stable, healthier populations."

About BISSELL Pet Foundation®

BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 6,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The Foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where Every Purchase Saves Pets™. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

About the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation

The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation (DCDF) continues the Duffield family's commitment to creating and funding transformational services and programs. DCDF focuses on expanding access to care for companion animals, pairing Veterans with Service Dogs, and supporting its community's public service organizations. Founded in 2016, DCDF is part of the Duffield Foundation Family, which also includes Maddie's Fund—a national force for revolutionizing companion animal well-being, and Liberty Dogs, a new Service Dog training organization which provides life-changing support for Military Veterans living with PTSD. Learn more at www.duffieldfoundation.org.

