bitBiome and Kyoritsu Seiyaku Announce Strategic Collaboration in Animal Health and Nutrition

TOKYO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bitBiome, Inc., a pioneer in the discovery, design, and engineering of novel bio-manufactured products, today announced a joint development and collaboration agreement with Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation, a leading animal health company in Japan.

Under this collaboration, bitBiome and Kyoritsu Seiyaku will co-develop products utilizing advanced biotechnology for applications in animal health and nutrition. bitBiome will lead the development of products and manufacturing processes, while working to commercialize and promote these technologies and products in the global market.

bitBiome has developed a unique technology platform that integrates the world's largest microbial sequence database with cutting-edge enzyme technology, proprietary strain engineering, and scaled-up biomanufacturing process development capabilities. This platform enables efficient access to novel and affordable biological solutions. By combining these capabilities with Kyoritsu Seiyaku's long-standing commitment to veterinary medicine, this partnership is positioned to deliver differentiated biological solutions to the market.

"This collaboration reflects our belief that bio-based products play a critical role in building a more sustainable global economy," said Yuji Suzuki, CEO of bitBiome. "By combining our discovery and development capabilities with Kyoritsu Seiyaku's deep expertise in animal health, we will contribute to improving the quality of health management and care for livestock and pets worldwide through innovative technologies and products."

Kyoritsu Seiyaku has supported the health of pets and livestock in Japan and overseas markets based on decades of experience and expertise in veterinary medicine. Through this collaboration, the company aims to translate advanced biotechnology into practical solutions and promote a strategic partnership focused on solving global challenges, such as the realization of a sustainable society.

About Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

Founded in 1955. With a mission to "Create the path for animals and people to move forward together," the company is a leader in animal health, involved in the development, manufacture, sale, import, and export of pharmaceuticals for dogs, cats, and livestock.

Name: Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation Representative: Takaaki Takai, President & CEO

Takaaki Takai, President & CEO Established: May 1955

May 1955 Capital: 55 million JPY

55 million JPY Employees: 728 (as of the end of May 2025)

728 (as of the end of May 2025) Business: Development, manufacture, sale, import, and export of veterinary pharmaceuticals, etc.

Development, manufacture, sale, import, and export of veterinary pharmaceuticals, etc. URL: https://www.kyoritsuseiyaku.co.jp/

About bitBiome

bitBiome is a biotechnology company unlocking the full potential of our planet's microbes to power the future of the bioeconomy. bitBiome's platform is built on their proprietary single-cell microbial genome analysis technology, bit-MAP®, which has enabled the creation of bit-GEM: an extensive and groundbreakingly diverse and growing microbial database of over 2.5 billion sequences, predominantly containing sequences not present in public databases. Leveraging their expertise in bioinformatics, machine learning and dominant use of AI technologies, the company practices a comprehensive enzyme discovery and enzyme, pathway and proprietary strain engineering platform, bit-QED, to rapidly develop and affordably manufacture bio-based products. bitBiome is committed to improving existing biomanufacturing industries and creating new ones by delivering unique nature-inspired bio-based products that cannot be enabled elsewhere.

To learn more about bitBiome's platform and services, visit www.bitbiome.bio.

[email protected]

