bitBiome Announces Major Collaboration Agreement in Commercial-Scale Bio-Manufacturing of Food-Grade Ingredient

Joint development agreement positions bitBiome as long-term development and food-grade manufacturing partner for globally significant market leader

TOKYO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bitBiome, a leader in AI-driven genome-scale discovery, design, and engineering of bio-manufacturing processes and bio-manufacturing innovation, today announced a development and manufacturing collaboration to develop a bio-synthetic manufacturing process for a high-value, food-grade ingredient used in the flavor and fragrance industry.

The program is being conducted under a joint development agreement with a commercial partner that holds a significant majority share of the worldwide market for this product category. The collaboration focuses on transitioning production of this ingredient to a scalable, food-grade, bio-based manufacturing platform. Under the agreement, bitBiome is responsible for developing and implementing the bio-synthetic production process and will serve as the manufacturing and supply partner upon commercialization. Initial demand during the early commercialization phase is represented at double-digit metric tons per year, with long-term growth anticipated as the bio-manufactured supply platform scales.

"This collaboration demonstrates the power of combining large-scale genomic intelligence with bioprocess engineering," said Yuji Suzuki, CEO at bitBiome. "By leveraging our proprietary microbial genome database and discovery platform, together with proprietary AI-powered genome-scale bioengineering, we are enabling a commercially viable transition from conventional production methods to a bio-based supply chain. To accelerate commercial growth, bitBiome is focusing on high-value products that meet the growing market demands for sustainable, common-sense products with immediate revenue potential together with our partners in various geographies."

The collaboration reflects increasing industry demand for resilient, scalable, and environmentally responsible manufacturing technologies in the bio sector. Through its integrated capabilities in enzyme discovery, pathway and strain engineering, and scaled fermentation, bitBiome continues to advance next generation biomanufacturing solutions designed for global industrial deployment.

About bitBiome

bitBiome is a biotechnology company unlocking the full potential of our planet's microbes to power the future of the bioeconomy. bitBiome's platform is built on their proprietary single-cell microbial genome analysis technology, bit-MAP ®, which has enabled the creation of bit-GEM: an extensive and groundbreakingly diverse and growing microbial database of over 2.5 billion sequences, predominantly containing sequences not present in public databases. Leveraging their expertise in bioinformatics, machine learning and dominant use of AI technologies, the company practices a comprehensive enzyme discovery and enzyme, pathway and proprietary strain engineering platform, bit-QED, to rapidly develop and affordably manufacture bio-based products. bitBiome is committed to improving existing biomanufacturing industries and creating new ones by delivering unique bio-based products that cannot be enabled elsewhere.

To learn more about bitBiome's platform and services, visit www.bitbiome.bio.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE bitBiome