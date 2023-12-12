BitChute Stands with Rumble Amidst Cyber Attack, Offers Safe Haven for Jan 6 Content

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BitChute, a leading alternative video hosting platform dedicated to free speech, user privacy, and viewpoint neutrality, stands firmly alongside Rumble in the face of recent cyber attacks. These attacks followed the GOP-controlled Committee on House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight's release, on a dedicated Rumble channel, of over 40 hours of security video footage taken at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On December 7, the Committee established the channel and released the first batch of footage. And just four days later, Rumble experienced a substantial, site-wide cyber attack. Although the precise source and nature of the attack remain uncertain, the timing raises suspicions, particularly considering the controversial nature of the footage, released nearly three years after the events at the Capitol. (Another limited outage occurred last week during the livestream of the fourth GOP debate, just as Vivek Ramaswamy began answering a question regarding the immunity from legal liability enjoyed by the manufacturers of "Warp Speed" COVID vaccines. It is not yet clear whether the two outages are related.)

Amy Peikoff, Chief Policy Officer of BitChute, weighed in. Peikoff was formerly Chief Policy Officer of Parler, which was unjustly scapegoated and deplatformed due to its alleged facilitation of an "insurrection" on January 6, 2021.

Peikoff stated, "These cyber attacks on Rumble are just the latest example of the lengths to which the intellectually bankrupt will go to silence those who contradict their narrative. Apparently, they are incapable of answering their critics and challengers by means of cogent argument." She continued, "The 2024 election season is just warming up. Those of us who still care about discovering and speaking the truth must remain vigilant in safeguarding open discourse on platforms where all voices, regardless of their controversial nature, can find expression."

BitChute, renowned for its censorship-free environment, extends its unwavering support to Rumble, and also offers to host any and all Jan-6-related footage on a dedicated BitChute channel. In an era when censorship and cyber attacks present substantial obstacles to open dialogue and mutual understanding, BitChute remains dedicated to providing a safe haven for free thought, free expression, and user privacy. The team at BitChute invites everyone to join them in the cause of preserving these fundamental values.

BitChute is a video service provider which puts creators first, and facilitates and advances, to the maximum extent possible, our users' exercise of their fundamental rights. Founded in 2017 by Ray Vahey and Rich Jones, BitChute has remained committed to fighting hate through debate, rather than resorting to algorithmic manipulation or censorship.

