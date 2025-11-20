Bitcoin Policy Institute Endorses Bitcoin For America Act and Unveils Bitcoin Tax Payment Model

"The Bitcoin for America Act marks an important step toward modernizing our financial systems and embracing the innovation that millions of Americans already use every day," said Davidson. "By allowing taxpayers to pay federal taxes in Bitcoin and having the proceeds placed into the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the nation will benefit by having a tangible asset that appreciates in value over time — unlike the U.S. dollar, which has steadily lost value under inflationary pressures. This bill will give the American people more choice in how they pay their taxes and will give our government a stronger financial foundation. The Bitcoin for America Act will position our country to lead, not follow, as the world navigates the future of sound money and digital innovation."

Conner Brown, Head of Strategy at BPI, underscored the importance of this moment, "The Bitcoin for America Act proves that a strategic Bitcoin reserve doesn't need to be a top-down mandate. By letting Americans voluntarily contribute Bitcoin through their tax payments, it creates the first truly democratic, market-driven model for national Bitcoin accumulation."

As part of its endorsement, BPI unveiled a new proprietary model that calculates the financial impact of Americans paying their taxes in Bitcoin to provide for a Bitcoin reserve. The model offers policymakers and the public a data-driven illustration of the potential fiscal benefits of long-term Bitcoin accumulation.

The model is available here and was made in partnership with Rohan Hirani at BitcoinQuant .

About the Bitcoin Policy Institute



The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank based in Washington, DC, that researches the policy and societal implications of Bitcoin and emerging monetary networks.

