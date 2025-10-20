Bitcoin Policy Institute Names Former Sen. Lummis Counsel Conner Brown as Head of Strategy

Bitcoin Policy Institute

Oct 20, 2025, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) is pleased to announce that Conner Brown, most recently Counsel to Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Wyo., has joined the organization as its Head of Strategy. Brown brings deep legislative expertise to BPI as the organization capitalizes on legislative momentum to educate policymakers on the importance of Bitcoin and its role in America's future.

Conner Brown at the Bitcoin Policy Summit 2025.
Conner Brown, Head of Strategy, Bitcoin Policy Institute
While serving in the Senate, Brown was instrumental in leading historic developments in digital asset legislation, including the BITCOIN Act—landmark legislation to establish a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve—and the GENIUS Act, key stablecoin legislation that was signed into law earlier this year.

"Bitcoin deserves an institution in Washington that operates with the same integrity and resilience as the network itself," Brown said. "That's what BPI is building, and I'm proud to join the team advancing that mission."

Brown led Lummis' Bitcoin and AI policy efforts, helping to educate lawmakers and their staff on the benefits of embracing new technologies. Prior to his work in the Senate, Brown was an attorney at Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Sidley Austin. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School, where he served as co-president of the Stanford Blockchain Club.

"Conner has been instrumental in popularizing Bitcoin in Congress, and we couldn't be more excited for him to join our efforts to help America and Bitcoin flourish together," said David Zell, President of BPI.

About the Bitcoin Policy Institute

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) is a non-profit, non-partisan think tank working to guide America through the rise of Bitcoin and transformative technologies with research and education.

Conner Brown's bio: https://www.btcpolicy.org/authors/conner-brown 

