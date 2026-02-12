Bitcoin Policy Institute Experts Address United Nations on Future of Digital Asset Law

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) participated in a historic session this week at the United Nations Headquarters, as BPI experts Conner Brown and Zach Shapiro addressed the UNCITRAL Colloquium on Digital Trade and Finance .

The event , hosted by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), marks a significant milestone in integrating Bitcoin and decentralized technologies into the global legal and economic framework.

BPI's Head of Strategy, Conner Brown , and Head of Policy, Zack Shapiro , participated in panel discussions alongside leading legal scholars, government representatives, and international delegates. Their contributions focused on the unique legal properties of digital assets and the necessity of frameworks that preserve the permissionless nature of decentralized protocols while providing the legal certainty required for global commerce.

"The fact that Bitcoin and digital assets are now on the agenda at U.N. Headquarters — discussed by governments, international organizations, and legal experts from around the world — reflects how far this field has come," said Renee Sorchik , Vice President of Research at the Bitcoin Policy Institute. "Legal clarity around digital assets is foundational to their responsible adoption at the national and international level. BPI is proud to have contributed to that conversation and looks forward to continued collaboration with the international community as this work develops."

The colloquium examined legal frameworks for digital assets in secured transactions, including how these assets are defined across jurisdictions and how "control" functions as a mechanism for establishing property rights and priority. BPI participated in two panels: one exploring the concept of digital assets and global approaches to their legal treatment, and another on the role of control in digital finance.

By participating in these sessions, BPI continues its mission to provide nonpartisan, research-based insights to policymakers worldwide, ensuring that the next generation of international trade law is equipped to address the realities of the digital age.

About the Bitcoin Policy Institute: The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit research organization dedicated to exploring the policy and societal implications of Bitcoin and emerging monetary networks. BPI provides research and expert analysis to policymakers, regulators, media, and the public to foster a better understanding of Bitcoin and decentralized digital assets. Learn more at www.btcpolicy.org

