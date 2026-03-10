Bitcoin Policy Institute Names Former Treasury Senior Advisor Sam Lyman as Head of Research

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) is pleased to announce that Sam Lyman , most recently senior advisor and chief speechwriter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, has joined the organization as its Head of Research. Lyman brings extensive policy and communications expertise to BPI as the organization deepens its research efforts at the intersection of Bitcoin, artificial intelligence, and digital asset policy.

While serving at Treasury, Lyman played a significant role in shaping the administration's messaging on trade, tax, capital markets, and digital asset policy–including the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the CLARITY Act, and comprehensive stablecoin legislation.

"The next American century depends on our ability to continue to lead in emerging monetary networks like Bitcoin and stablecoins. BPI is equipping our nation's leaders with the guidance and expertise they need to do exactly that. This is a think tank for the Fourth Turning, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead its research efforts," said Lyman.

Before joining the Treasury Department, Lyman served as public policy director at Riot Platforms, a leading digital assets and AI infrastructure company, where he was instrumental in making the public case for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in national media. He previously served as policy director at a Washington-based think tank and as chief speechwriter to Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah. Lyman holds a master's degree in public policy from Princeton University.

"Sam is one of the sharpest policy minds in Washington. He joins BPI at a moment when Bitcoin, stablecoins, and AI are becoming central to America's economic and geopolitical future. His combination of private-sector and government experience will be a major asset to our organization as we continue this phase of rapid growth," said Grant McCarty, Executive Director of BPI.

About the Bitcoin Policy Institute

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit research organization dedicated to examining the policy and societal implications of Bitcoin and emerging monetary networks. BPI provides research and expert analysis to policymakers, regulators, media, and the public. Learn more at www.btcpolicy.org .

