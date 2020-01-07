BITE Beauty Launches Changemaker Complexion System Powered By Superfoods

Building upon the brand's founding premise that what you put on your lips should be as good as what you put in your mouth, BITE Beauty has always pushed the boundaries of clean innovation to create clean beauty products that truly perform. Powered by nutrient-rich superfood ingredients, BITE is now bringing high-performance clean, vegan innovation to the complexion category.

"BITE Beauty has become such a beloved brand over the years, known for its feel-good and look-good lip products, so it was a natural next step for BITE to bring that love to categories in need of high-performance clean innovation," said Laure de Metz, BITE Beauty General Manager. "With the new complexion products, we are offering our clients the coverage they crave and the clean they deserve."

The brand is determined to prove that clean doesn't have to be boring by introducing The New Face of Clean™, which means a clean, flawless complexion paired with their signature bold lip.

With this evolution, the brand will debut the Changemaker Complexion System – a simple three-step system that delivers extreme longwear, flawless coverage and a natural skin-like finish. The products will feature antioxidant-rich ingredients like the maqui berry, which originates from Patagonia, known as one the purest places on earth. The Changemaker Complexion System includes two Changemaker Skin-Optimizing Primers ($38) based on your skin type - Normal to Dry or Normal to Oily - to neutralize and prep the skin, 32 creamy shades of Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation ($39.50) with buildable medium coverage and a long-wearing micellar formula that is gentle and sensitive-skin friendly, and 8 talc-free shades of Changemaker Flexible Coverage Pressed Powder ($36) to set the skin and touch up on-the-go. Finally, clean and high-performance are no longer mutually exclusive – especially when it comes to complexion.

Additionally, BITE is launching new-and-improved lip products, including the Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon ($24) – 20 shades of one-swipe color with a comfortable matte finish powered by pomegranate oil and wild African mango, as well as the cult-favorite Agave+ Intensive Lip Mask ($26), now in 2 shades, with a new formula that is not only vegan and lanolin-free, but inclusive of superfoods like mangosteen and açaí for antioxidant-rich care and colloidal oat flour for the most soothing texture.

All new BITE Beauty products will be available starting January 10th at Sephora, Sephora.com, Sephora inside JCPenney and Bitebeauty.com.

SOURCE KENDO