Bite Beauty Launches E-Commerce Website

The completely new website offers a unique shopping experience and every Bite favorite, from award-winning Amuse Bouche Lipstick and bestselling Agave Lip Mask, to the incredibly popular Astrology by Bite limited releases, as well as exclusive sets and special offers. For all the latest, sign up for Bite emails and follow @bitebeauty on Instagram.

At BiteBeauty.com, you can shop:

All the shades you love, all in one place

Astrology by Bite limited monthly releases and re-stocks

Exclusive sets and limited edition offers

Exclusive Bite classics—including limited favorites from the vault

Find Your Bite – Looking for the perfect nude or red—or shopping for an occasion? Let Bite Beauty's shade finder help you.

To celebrate the site's launch, all orders placed on April 25th will receive a Bite On the Go Set free* while supplies last: A Mini Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Honeycomb, Mini Lip Pencil #22, Bite Beauty makeup bag and logo mirror.

And last but not least, all Bitebeauty.com orders over $50 will ship FREE to the U.S. and Canada. Bite will also offer FREE returns in the U.S. for all products purchased from BiteBeauty.com up to 60 days after purchase: Bought it, tried it, didn't love it? We'll still take it back.

For a limited time, BiteBeauty.com will offer FREE 3-day shipping on all U.S. orders from April 26 through April 29.

ABOUT BITE BEAUTY:

Bite Beauty was founded on a simple premise: What you put on your lips should be as good as what you put in your mouth. And we didn't want to settle for "good-for-you," we wanted "damn-that's-good" performance, too: Luxurious textures and high-pigment color. In order to do it the right way, we started from scratch. We created our own lab to develop products with natural and organic ingredients that also worked. We obsess over quality, from the sensorial experience to the indulgent color payoff, for #stylewithbite in every swipe. The girl who craves Bite never compromises on what she wants—and neither do we.

Bite embraces food-inspired ingredients for nourishing performance. And of course, we never use the obvious nasties, including parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. Bite is cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny certified.

ABOUT KENDO:

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of Bite Beauty, Kat Von D Beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty, OLEHENRIKSEN and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 35 countries worldwide.

