Bite Into National Cheeseburger Day at Krystal with $1 Deal

The iconic Southern chain celebrates on September 18 with $1 Cheese Krystals all-day

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, will honor American's love of cheese and burgers on National Cheeseburger Day! Cheeseburger fans can enjoy $1 Cheese Krystals on Monday, September 18, 2023, via the Krystal app and www.krystal.com.

The Cheese Krystal features an Original Krystal, steamed to perfection on a bed of onions, with a slice of American cheese, mustard, and a dill pickle on Krystal's signature steamed bun.

"You can't just have one! Let us fire up our grills and handle the cooking for you this National Cheeseburger Day," said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing at Krystal. "It's a fantastic opportunity for everyone to relish this unbeatable one-day offer and to indulge in our highly craveable Cheese Krystals."

The one-day-only offer is available only on orders through Krystal.com or using the Krystal mobile app. The offer is limited to five Cheese Krystals per order and is available at all locations while supplies last.

To view the full menu, find a location near you and place an order, visit https://www.krystal.com/order

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal recently joined SPB Hospitality, a multi-unit restaurant group that is a leading operator and franchiser of steakhouses, brewery and craft-beer focused casual dining restaurants in the U.S., to learn more visit spbhospitality.com.

For more information, visit Krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

