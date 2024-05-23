Bite Into National Hamburger Day at BurgerFi® With A $3 Burger

Better burger brand calls Fi-natics to savor this delectable offer with any Freestyle Beverage purchase on May 28

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., is inviting Fi-natics to celebrate National Hamburger Day on May 28, 2024, by sinking their teeth into its juicy, antibiotic-free, Angus Beef double burger! Guests who dine in and purchase a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage can add on a premium BurgerFi Burger for only $3. Who's ready to dig in?

"As America's favorite better burger brand, we're proud to establish this day as a core holiday that our Fi-natics can look forward to every year. The love for our sensationally indulgent burgers from our guests continues to inspire us to celebrate, "said Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. "We're proud to embrace these pop culture moments that unite guests in appreciation of a classic American icon – the hamburger. It's the perfect occasion for our guests to enjoy BurgerFi's great products, exceptional service, and delightful dining experience."

For $3, BurgerFi's signature burger offers a delectable combination of two juicy, 100% antibiotic-free Angus Beef patties, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and savory Fi Sauce. The $3 BurgerFi Burger is available for one day only for dine-in guests. Guests are limited to one Burger per Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage, which is available participating locations while supplies last.

"Our $3 burger offer has been a sensational hit over the past year, showcasing our commitment to using premium ingredients and crafting burgers made fresh to order," said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer of BurgerFi. "As we transition from Memorial Day Weekend, our guests can count on us to satisfy their burger cravings and capture the cookout spirit with an exceptional value and a fun dining experience."

Guests can dig into all their BurgerFi favorites for dine-in, pickup, or delivery, with easy online ordering available on the BurgerFi website and app. To learn more about BurgerFi, visit www.BurgerFi.com or download the BurgerFi app for Free Fresh-Cut Fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries.

