BurgerFi Celebrates Better Burger Lab Grand Opening in New York City

Brand invites Fi-natics to join the celebration on April 4 an exclusive tasting of the Breakfast Everything Bagel Burger and New Fried Chicken Sandwich

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi® is turning the Big Apple into the Big Burger as the brand reclaims its spot in the heart of New York City with the unveiling of its highly-anticipated Better Burger Lab™. Festivities complete with a DJ, giveaways, Amazon One Kiosk, and more. BurgerFi will transform guests into Fi-natics upon entering the Upper East Side location!

On Thursday, April 4, the award-winning burger brand will re-open its doors to guests at 1571 Second Ave. The grand opening celebration will kick off at 11 a.m., where the first 100 people will be entered to win a $5,000 BurgerFi gift card. Guests that join the V-Fi-P loyalty program will get a chance to win exclusive BurgerFi NYC swag, gift cards, and more.

Guests will be delighted to savor the NYC exclusive Everything Bagel Burger, featuring Natural Angus Beef, Havarti + Grilled Onions topped with a Cage-Free Fried Egg and served on an Everything Bagel with Garlic & Herb Boursin Cheese and the NYC Hot Dog made with American Wagyu Beef topped with Golden's Spicy Brown Mustard + Sauerkraut.

"We know, as a brand, that guests are looking for unique dining experiences, which means we need to go where the guest is in life. That's why we created the Better Burger Lab™ in our flagship restaurant to craft distinctive experiences and get real-time feedback from guests," said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. "The Better Burger Lab™ will be the launching pad for innovation we plan to introduce across our system. Guests can try our new Fried Chicken Sandwich as a sneak peek preview only in NYC and our Breakfast Everything Bagel Burger is an exclusive NYC store product offering."

Guests will also be able to try the new Prime Rib Burger, Fried and Grilled Chicken sandwiches, Grilled Chicken salad bowl, and NYC-only wing flavors such as Ghost Pepper Honey Jumbo Chicken Wings and Lemon Pepper Jumbo Chicken Wings and a Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich.

For residents of NYC, becoming a V-Fi-P, a member of the BurgerFi Rewards Program, is a must, as you might snag an invitation to exclusive tasting events. The Better Burger Lab is the first of its kind for the brand, bringing guests a delicious and unique experience. The brand will be testing products at the Better Burger Lab™ that will not be available elsewhere. V-Fi-P members are the only ones who would have advance notice as well as special "surprise and delight" rewards.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 "Best Fast Food Burger" in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, and Fast Casual's Top Ten Brands for 10 consecutive years.

