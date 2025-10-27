BitHide Launches Crypto Payroll and Mobile Wallet for Businesses

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitHide , the confidential cryptowallet for businesses, announces the launch of its Crypto Payroll & Mobile Wallet solution, designed for companies that need to manage large-scale, recurring payouts in cryptocurrency.

The updated feature enables organizations to create and manage custodial mobile wallets for employees, partners, and clients, directly from the BitHide wallet. Businesses can add users, assign access levels, set limits, and automate recurring transfers — including bulk disbursements such as employee salaries, partner commissions, or customer rewards.

With just a few clicks, finance teams can distribute payments across hundreds of wallets simultaneously, while built-in AML risk checks ensure addresses are screened before transfers are executed.

On the recipient side, funds are accessible via a mobile-friendly wallet interface (Telegram-mini app). Employees or partners can authenticate, view incoming transfers, and manage withdrawals securely — without the complexity of setting up their own crypto wallets.

Additionally, the Mobile Wallet incorporates under-the-hood TRON Energy solution, helping companies cut network fees by up to 30% — a crucial saving for high-volume payout operations.

Early adopters of BitHide's Crypto Payroll & Mobile Wallet are already reporting significant efficiency gains. One European iGaming operator reduced payroll processing time by over 34%, while simultaneously cutting TRON network fees by nearly 27% thanks to the built-in energy optimization. What previously required hours of manual transfers is now handled in just a few clicks — with full transparency and AML checks included.

It also brings enhanced reporting and accounting tools, making it easier for businesses to track balances, fees, and payouts across multiple wallets and addresses. For enterprises in gaming, forex, betting, and corporate sectors, this functionality provides both operational efficiency and compliance confidence.

"Crypto payments are no longer just about acceptance — they're about managing complex financial flows with the same ease as traditional systems," said Vasyl Zolochevskyi, CBDO at BitHide. "With Crypto Payroll & Mobile Wallet, we're giving businesses a tool that combines automation, scalability, and control."

In the near future, BitHide will also introduce a fiat card integration, allowing businesses and employees to easily spend their crypto balances for everyday purchases — online, offline, and on the go.

BitHide 's solution is fully self-hosted, allowing companies to retain control over their infrastructure and sensitive data, addressing the growing preference for privacy-focused crypto payment systems.

Founded in 2021 and legally based in Hong Kong, BitHide is the сonfidential сrypto wallet for business. It is a secure, private, and functional infrastructure that gives full control over crypto operations.

