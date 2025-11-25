BitHide Launches Transaction Safety Levels -- Confidentiality-Controlled Crypto Transfers

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitHide, a confidential crypto wallet for businesses, announces a major breakthrough in corporate crypto privacy: Transaction Safety Levels, a payout framework that lets companies choose their preferred level of transaction confidentiality. Since 2021, BitHide has been helping businesses work with digital assets securely, conveniently while protecting sensitive operational data.

Modern blockchain transparency creates significant risks for businesses, including exposure of turnover, counterparties, internal structure, wallet ownership, and other operational details. Transaction Safety Levels solve this problem by providing transaction-level confidentiality control while maintaining AML compliance.

Businesses can now select from three Safety Levels when sending transactions:

Basic Safety — the wallet 's real IP address is changed using BitHide's proprietary Dark Wing technology, protecting infrastructure and preventing metadata leaks.

— the 's real IP address is changed using BitHide's proprietary Dark Wing technology, protecting infrastructure and preventing metadata leaks. Medium Safety — enhanced security: IP addresses protection with Dark Wing, combined with funds aggregated on a transit address. This prevents third parties from tracking business flow structures or operational patterns, strengthening overall confidentiality.

— enhanced security: IP addresses protection with Dark Wing, combined with funds aggregated on a transit address. This prevents third parties from tracking business flow structures or operational patterns, strengthening overall confidentiality. High Safety — funds are aggregated on a transit address, undergo Dark Wing IP address rotation, AML screening, pass through secure conversion, and are forwarded to the recipient. As with traditional bank transfers, the recipient cannot see the crypto address or internal data.

"With Transaction Safety Levels, businesses can work with crypto without exposing sensitive operational data, while remaining fully AML compliant," said Vasyl Zolochevskyi, CBDO at BitHide. "This way we build a bridge between essential confidentiality and AML compliance for businesses in the world of digital assets."

Founded in 2021, BitHide provides a confidential crypto wallet for businesses, helping companies manage digital assets securely, privately, and conveniently. BitHide's proprietary Dark Wing technology protects client metadata and Transaction Safety Levels ensure operational data remains confidential on-chain.

