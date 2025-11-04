HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitHide, the confidential cryptowallet for business, introduces Energy, a new feature that helps companies reduce TRON network fees by up to 30% and simplify cost management for USDT TRC-20 transactions.

BitHide Launches Energy to Help Businesses Cut TRON Fees by Up to 30% on USDT TRC-20 Transactions

When sending transactions in the TRON network (for example, USDT TRC-20), users typically pay fees in TRX for using the network's resources — Bandwidth and Energy. Bandwidth covers basic transfers like sending TRX, while Energy is required for running smart contracts, including TRC-20 token transfers. If a wallet doesn't have enough Energy, the network automatically uses TRX from the balance to cover fees, which can become expensive.

TRON allows users to obtain Energy by freezing TRX or renting it from Energy markets, but manual management — estimating, freezing, renting, and monitoring usage — is time-consuming and complex for businesses handling hundreds of transactions.

BitHide now removes this complexity with automated Energy payments. Instead of paying fees in TRX, businesses can pay them directly from their balance, while the wallet automatically applies Energy to cover transaction costs.

With BitHide Energy, businesses benefit from:

Automatic Energy payments (no manual freezing or renting)

No TRX required on wallets

No failed transactions due to low TRX balance

No manual fee calculations or monitoring

Support for all payout types: manual, automatic, proxy, API, and mass transfers

The feature ensures that every transaction automatically uses the most cost-efficient payment method, saving both time and liquidity.

BitHide also offers an Energy Bot on Telegram, designed to help users reduce transaction costs when sending USDT on the TRON network. The process is straightforward: users launch the bot, add their USDT address, top up the balance, and rent Energy directly within the interface — enabling them to send transactions while automatically saving on TRON network fees.

"Most users and businesses still overpay fees in TRX, missing a simple fact — using Energy is cheaper," said Vasilyi Zolochevskyi, CBDO at BitHide. "BitHide automates the process, removing manual work while helping businesses reduce costs by up to 30%."

With Energy, BitHide continues to simplify crypto payment operations, giving businesses full control, transparency, and savings — all within one secure, confidential wallet.

About BitHide

Founded in 2021 and legally based in Hong Kong, BitHide is the confidential cryptowallet for business. It is a secure, private, and functional infrastructure that gives full control over crypto operations.

Website: https://bithide.io/

