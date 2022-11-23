Bithumb Lists $ALT, the Governance Token of GameFi Project ArchLoot

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchLoot, a GameFi project built on BNB Chain, has announced that its governance token $ALT had been live on the cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb's KRW and BTC market, with trading starting from November 23, 2022, at 2 PM UTC+9. Founded in 2014, Bithumb is one of South Korea's largest crypto exchanges, with 8 million registered users, 1 million mobile app users, and a cumulative transaction volume exceeding $1 trillion.

ArchLoot brings interactive NFTs to the web3 gaming world to build an ideal practice of loot-style playability and sustainable economy. The technology that supports upgradable NFT metadata and user modifications attracts cutting-edge gamers. Launched earlier this year, it has amassed a cohesive and creative community, home to over 300k members, and has over 20 guilds partners across the globe.

Leveraging ecosystem recourses from investors and partners network, it just held a successful third phase of the Closed Beta Test, which gathered over 8,000 web2 and web3 gamers from 26 countries and regions, out of 10,000 sign-ups in total. Before that, it already had two stages of closed beta tests and finished two waves of mystery box sales on the Binance NFT platform.

The Singapore-based project now chooses to debut in the top-tier exchange by listing, an efficient route for its tokens to begin trading. With the listing on Bithumb and the mainnet migration support, users can exert their efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on ArchLoot, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated.

"We are pleased to hold hands with Bithumb exchange. ArchLoot is designed for fun-seeking gamers who want to spend quality time on an excellent web3 product. With the substantial support from Bithumb, the token listing is a milestone for us to kick off a healthy circle where gamers, investors, and other stakeholders can seamlessly participate in the ecosystem." Jonathan Ubavicius, CEO of ArchLoot, commented.

ArchLoot intends to create a game product that truly achieves a balance between playability, accessibility, and sustainability, which blends traditional gaming minds with crypto boosting to spearhead GameFi 2.0.

Bithumb, the renowned exchange that empowers industrial innovations, is the premium choice to knock on the door of the global market, where more transformations are underway.

About ArchLoot

Launched in 2022, ArchLoot is an NFT-based UGC game with loot-style composability and playability. Built on BNB Chain, it provides the first interactive gameplay in the industry. It fully enables on-chain implementation of upgradeable characters/props NFTs and unleashes its potential for playability and user-generated content robustness. The game intends to build an ecosystem, including a great game and a creative community, that truly achieves a balance between playability, accessibility, and profitability.

Gathering talents from the world's leading gaming publishers, blockchain projects, and financial elites, the team now has over 40 experienced members and is currently operating across continents.

Official website: www.archloot.com

