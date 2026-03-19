Bitly Appoints Matt Young as CTO, Strengthening Leadership Team Under CEO Peter Krivkovich

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitly Inc., a leading global platform for link and QR Code management, today announced the appointment of Matt Young as Chief Technology Officer. The hire marks the latest in a series of strategic leadership appointments under CEO Peter Krivkovich, who took the helm in 2025 and has been focused on strengthening Bitly's leadership team to accelerate platform innovation and scale the company's growth.

Today, businesses in more than 190 countries rely on Bitly to create trusted connections through links and QR Codes. From individual creators to more than half of the Fortune 500, customers generate hundreds of millions of connections each month. That scale is supported by 99.99% uptime and Bitly's proprietary Trust & Safety infrastructure, which blocked one million malicious URLs and protected nearly one billion clicks in 2025 alone.

"As demand for reliable, scalable link and QR Code management continues to grow, investing in the strength and evolution of our platform is essential," said Peter Krivkovich, Chief Executive Officer of Bitly. "AI is accelerating how quickly software can be built, but the real advantage comes from platforms that can do that while operating reliably at scale. Matt's deep experience building high-performing engineering organizations will help us continue evolving our platform and ensure it supports the next phase of growth for our customers and our business."

Prior to becoming Chief Executive Officer, Krivkovich served as Bitly's Chief Financial Officer, where he played a central role in scaling the business and building a strong operational foundation for growth. Before joining Bitly, he was Co-Founder and CEO of NextRoll, where he helped build the company into a leading performance marketing platform serving thousands of businesses globally. Krivkovich now leads Bitly as the company continues expanding its platform and helping businesses create and manage trusted connections with their audiences.

Matt Young, Chief Technology Officer, will lead Bitly's engineering and data organizations, overseeing the company's technical vision and platform scalability. He brings more than 20 years of experience leading engineering and product teams through modernization, cloud transformation, and the adoption of emerging technologies, including AI. Prior to joining Bitly, Young served as Chief Executive Officer of UserVoice, where he led product direction and strategic growth for the customer feedback platform and guided the company through a successful acquisition. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Vodori.

Alongside these appointments, Bitly also announced several leadership promotions over the past year, reflecting the company's continued investment in customer and employee experience.

Kelly Zitzmann has been promoted to Chief Legal & Administrative Officer, where she leads Bitly's Legal, People, and IT teams and oversees global compliance and platform safety. She previously served as the company's General Counsel.

has been promoted to Chief Legal & Administrative Officer, where she leads Bitly's Legal, People, and IT teams and oversees global compliance and platform safety. She previously served as the company's General Counsel. Luke Reynebeau has been promoted to VP of Product Marketing, leading product marketing strategy, lifecycle, and user engagement programs, and customer and retention marketing.

has been promoted to VP of Product Marketing, leading product marketing strategy, lifecycle, and user engagement programs, and customer and retention marketing. Shannon Jankun has been promoted to VP of Human Resources, where she leads talent management, employee relations, and organizational development efforts supporting Bitly's global workforce.

These promotions, alongside the CEO and CTO appointments, underscore Bitly's commitment to building the leadership team needed to deliver on its platform ambitions and serve its growing global customer base.

About Bitly

Bitly is a leading global platform for link and QR Code management, enabling brands and businesses to create, manage, and measure digital interactions across online and offline channels. Used by millions of monthly active users and hundreds of thousands of customers across 190 countries, Bitly helps teams deliver reliable experiences and gain clear insights into what's working across their connections. For more information, visit https://bitly.com/.

Media Contact: Jenny Coppola, [email protected]

SOURCE Bitly Inc.