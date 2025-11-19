BitMine (BMNR) Engages Legendary Tom DeMark and DeMark Analytics, LLC as Strategic Advisor

DeMark to provide BitMine systematic and AI tools to optimize ETH accumulation

BitMine is the largest buyer and holder of ETH in the world as it moves towards the 'alchemy of 5%'

BitMine is the world's largest ETH Treasury company with more than 2.9% of the Ethereum network

BitMine is supported by a premier group of institutional investors including ARK's Cathie Wood,

MOZAYYX, Founders Fund, Bill Miller III, Pantera, Kraken, DCG, and Galaxy Digital to support

BitMine's goal of acquiring 5% of ETH: The alchemy of 5%

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. ("BitMine" or the "Company") today announced that it has engaged Tom DeMark and DeMark Analytics, LLC as a strategic advisor.

"BitMine is the largest holder of ETH in the world and is acquiring hundreds of millions worth every week. We felt it was critical to add Tom DeMark's systematic and market analysis models to optimize our acquisition strategy," stated Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of the Board. "Tom's DeMARK Indicators have proven to be one of the most reliable and enduring ways to understand macro and crypto markets. These indicators have been particularly dead-on with Bitcoin and Ethereum and BitMine, as the largest buyer of Ethereum in the World, will benefit from these tools. Tom DeMark only works with one other client, so we are pleased to engage him fully."

"I've known and deeply respected Tom Lee for many years, and I'm inspired by the vision he and the exceptional team at BitMine Immersion Technologies have put forward," said Tom DeMark, CEO and founder of DeMark Analytics. "The DeMARK Indicators have shown compelling results across the cryptocurrency markets, and this strategic relationship positions us to capitalize on the significant opportunities emerging across the sector."

The Company recently released its November Chairman's Message, which can be found here: https://www.bitminetech.io/chairmans-message

The Company recently released a corporate presentation, which can be found here: https://bitminetech.io/investor-relations/

About BitMine

BitMine is a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company with a focus on the accumulation of Crypto for long term investment, whether acquired by our Bitcoin mining operations or from the proceeds of capital raising transactions. Company business lines include Bitcoin Mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining through involvement in Bitcoin mining, hashrate as a financial product, offering advisory and mining services to companies interested in earning Bitcoin denominated revenues, and general Bitcoin advisory to public companies. BitMine's operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad; Pecos, Texas; and Silverton, Texas.

About Tom DeMark

Tom DeMark is the founder and CEO of DeMARK Analytics, LLC, and the creator of the renowned DeMARK Indicators®, a suite of proprietary financial market timing tools used by institutional traders and investors worldwide. DeMark's career in financial markets spans more than 50 years, beginning at National Investment Services, a multibillion-dollar pension and profit-sharing fund, where he developed the early models that would become the foundation of his work. Frustrated with traditional technical analysis methods, DeMark pioneered his own models, focusing on market rhythm, price exhaustion and trend anticipation. These indicators are designed to identify potential turning points in markets by analyzing price action objectively, without relying on subjective interpretations.

DeMark has advised many of the industry's leading institutions including Goldman Sachs, Citibank, IBM Pension and hedge fund managers including George Soros, Paul Tudor Jones, Van Hoisington and Leon Cooperman. He currently serves as special advisor to Steven A. Cohen of Point72 Asset Management (formerly SAC Capital), a role he has held for nearly 30 years. In 2020, the CMT Association recognized DeMark with its Annual Award for lifetime achievement in the industry. DeMark's work has influenced investment strategies worldwide, and he continues to actively trade, refine his techniques and educate others in market timing.

DeMark has authored several influential books on technical analysis and market timing, including "The New Science of Technical Analysis," "New Market Timing Techniques: Innovative Studies in Market Rhythm & Price Exhaustion" and "DeMark on Day Trading Options." His company, DeMARK Analytics LLC, offers its DeMARK Indicator library exclusively through the Bloomberg, CQG, Symbolik and TradingView platforms, among others. To learn more, visit demark.com.

About DeMARK Analytics, LLC

DeMARK Analytics is a financial research firm specializing in proprietary investment tools and analysis. Founded by Tom DeMark, the company is widely recognized for its groundbreaking DeMARK Indicator® library. These techniques have been a fixture with financial institutions for more than 30 years, helping industry professionals improve their market timing and strategy.

The DeMARK Indicators are available exclusively on select platforms, including Bloomberg, CQG and TradingView. DeMARK also distributes these proprietary studies through the company's Symbolik® web-based application, offering advanced charting and enhanced services to individuals and professionals. DeMARK Analytics supports institutions and investors globally through ongoing research, consulting and continued advancement of its methodologies. Learn more at demark.com .

