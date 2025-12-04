Bitnomial Announces Launch of Leveraged Retail Spot Crypto Exchange

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitnomial, Inc. ("Bitnomial"), a U.S. derivatives exchange company, announces the upcoming launch of the first-ever leveraged retail spot crypto exchange operating under CFTC regulation through its Designated Contract Market (DCM), Bitnomial Exchange, LLC, and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), Bitnomial Clearinghouse, LLC. Both retail and institutional traders benefit from net settlement, portfolio margining across spot, perpetuals, futures, and options all on one exchange, eliminating redundant margin requirements. Institutions and brokers benefit from finally having access to a CFTC regulated spot exchange rather than state money transmitter oversight, resolving longstanding compliance incompatibilities.

This launch is made possible by the pioneering work of CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham. Her pro-innovation leadership has opened new pathways for compliant retail crypto trading in the United States by recognizing that retail commodity transactions can be offered on a DCM and cleared by a DCO. Spot trading offered on a DCM means all orders, retail and institutional, receive equal and fair treatment with no preferential routing, no information advantage, and equal access to liquidity.

"Leveraged spot crypto trading is now available under the same regulatory framework as U.S. perpetuals, futures, and options," said Luke Hoersten, Founder and CEO of Bitnomial. "Broker intermediation and Clearinghouse net settlement eliminate counterparty risks while providing the capital efficiency traders need. We're bringing leveraged spot crypto trading back to the U.S. with CFTC oversight. We're grateful to Chairman Pham for her pro-business approach to allow regulated entities to utilize the full scope of statutory capabilities afforded under U.S. law."

The convergence of spot, perpetuals, futures, and options on a single exchange with unified portfolio margining transforms capital efficiency. Rather than maintaining separate, fully-collateralized positions across multiple venues, traders offset risk across all product types on one platform.

The launch, scheduled for the week of December 8th, 2025, represents a watershed moment for U.S. crypto markets. As the first platform to bring leveraged spot crypto trading under full CFTC regulation through the DCM and DCO framework, Bitnomial is establishing a new standard for how digital asset markets operate in the United States. By combining the capital efficiency of net settlement and portfolio margining with the protections of U.S. derivatives market infrastructure, the platform delivers safe and regulated access to leverage for both retail and institutional traders.

Bitnomial, Inc. is a digital asset derivatives exchange company that owns and operates U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange (DCM), clearinghouse (DCO), and brokerage (FCM) subsidiaries. Bitnomial offers the first U.S. perpetuals, physical futures, and options on the Bitcoin Complex® comprising BTC and Hashrate, and the Crypto Complex® comprising the first ever U.S. XRP, ADA, and USDC futures, among other assets.

