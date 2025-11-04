Bitnomial Launches First-Ever Stablecoin Margin Collateral with RLUSD, Expands Digital Asset Support to XRP

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitnomial, Inc. ("Bitnomial"), a U.S. derivatives exchange company, today announced a historic milestone as Bitnomial Clearinghouse, LLC, the only U.S. registered derivatives clearing organization (DCO) accepting digital assets as native margin collateral, becoming the first to accept stablecoins. Bitnomial is launching support for Ripple USD (RLUSD) and expanding its digital asset margin program to include XRP.

This expansion builds on Bitnomial's groundbreaking launch of crypto margin deposits in September 2025, making the CFTC-regulated Bitnomial Exchange, LLC, and clearinghouse, Bitnomial Clearinghouse, LLC, the only U.S. regulated derivatives market infrastructure accepting stablecoins and a broader range of digital assets as margin collateral.

RLUSD and XRP margin deposits are now available for institutional clients trading leveraged perpetuals, futures, and options on Bitnomial Exchange. Retail traders will gain access to RLUSD and XRP margin deposits through Botanical, Bitnomial's retail trading platform. With RLUSD stablecoin support, traders can now margin their positions with a USD-pegged digital asset, providing seamless capital efficiency while maintaining the benefits of blockchain-native settlement.

At the Ripple Swell conference in New York, Luke Hoersten, CEO of Bitnomial said "Adding RLUSD and XRP as margin collateral represents a major evolution in how traders can deploy their digital assets, RLUSD brings stablecoin efficiency to our margin system, allowing traders to hold USD-equivalent positions on-chain while accessing our full suite of derivatives products. Combined with XRP support, this gives our clients unprecedented flexibility in how they manage capital across their trading strategies. This is a natural extension of our partnership with Ripple and our commitment to building the most capital-efficient derivatives infrastructure in the U.S. market."

"The addition of RLUSD and XRP further enhances the capital efficiency advantages available to traders on Bitnomial Exchange," added Michael Dunn, President of Bitnomial Exchange, LLC. "Stablecoins represent a superior payment mechanism for both retail traders and institutions alike, offering the stability of USD with the speed and efficiency of blockchain settlement. With our expanded margin collateral options, traders can now leverage their stablecoin holdings and XRP positions to access the full range of CFTC-regulated crypto derivatives, reducing the friction of moving between different asset types."

"With today's announcement adding native support for RLUSD and XRP as margin collateral, Bitnomial cements its position as one of the most forward-thinking derivatives exchanges in the U.S," said Jack McDonald, SVP Stablecoins at Ripple. "Stablecoins are moving from primarily speculative use cases to real world applications, with RLUSD, as a trusted tier-1 USD-backed stablecoin, leading the pack."

Bitnomial continues to lead innovation in U.S. crypto derivatives markets. As the first to launch regulated perpetual futures in the U.S., the first to accept digital assets as margin collateral, and now the first to accept stablecoins as margin collateral, Bitnomial has consistently pioneered capital-efficient market infrastructure. The combination of RLUSD stablecoin margin, XRP support, and Bitnomial's existing Bitcoin and Ether margin deposits creates the most comprehensive digital asset margin system available on a U.S. regulated exchange. This initiative provides significant benefits to crypto-native funds, institutional traders, and market makers who can now deploy their digital asset portfolios more efficiently while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

All Bitnomial futures and options contracts are offered by, and subject to the rules of, Bitnomial Exchange, LLC, and cleared through Bitnomial Clearinghouse, LLC. RLUSD and XRP margin collateral acceptance is subject to all applicable regulatory approvals.

About Bitnomial, Inc.

Bitnomial, Inc. is a digital asset derivatives exchange company that owns and operates U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange (DCM), clearinghouse (DCO), and brokerage (FCM) subsidiaries. Bitnomial offers the first U.S. perpetuals, physical futures, and options on the Bitcoin Complex® comprising BTC and Hashrate, and the Crypto Complex® comprising the first ever U.S. XRP, ADA, and USDC futures, among other assets.

Follow Bitnomial at bitnomial.com and on X @bitnomial

Follow Botanical at botanical.finance and on X @botanical

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Bitnomial