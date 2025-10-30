Bitnomial Joins ISG, Opening Door to More Crypto Spot ETFs

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitnomial, Inc. ("Bitnomial"), a U.S. derivatives exchange company, today announced that its U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange, Bitnomial Exchange, LLC, has been admitted to the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) as of October 29, 2025, enabling ETF issuers to launch crypto ETFs using Bitnomial's futures contracts to meet certain SEC regulatory requirements.

The ISG is a global organization of exchanges that facilitates surveillance-sharing agreements to detect and deter market manipulation. ISG membership meets critical requirements under the SEC's 2025 generic listing standards for commodity-based ETFs, which mandates surveillance-sharing agreements with U.S.-regulated futures exchanges.

ETF sponsors can now rely on Bitnomial's futures contracts that have traded for at least six months to meet these requirements. For digital assets where Bitnomial listed the first U.S. futures contracts, such as XRP and ADA, Bitnomial's listing date serves as the date of record for the six-month requirement for ETF approval.

Bitnomial Exchange is the only U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange offering crypto margin deposits and settlements on futures and options, providing ETF authorized participants and market makers with direct in-kind exposure to underlying digital assets rather than cash-settled alternatives. This structure strengthens price discovery and reduces basis risk by tying derivatives trading directly to underlying asset supply and demand.

Additional futures contracts are in development through partnerships with token foundations and ETF sponsors, expanding the range of digital assets eligible for U.S. spot crypto ETF listings.

About Bitnomial, Inc.

Bitnomial, Inc. is a digital asset derivatives exchange company that owns and operates U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange (DCM), clearinghouse (DCO), and brokerage (FCM) subsidiaries.

