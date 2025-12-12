Bitnomial Gains CFTC Approval to Launch Prediction Markets

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitnomial, Inc. ("Bitnomial"), a U.S. derivatives exchange company, today announced that Bitnomial Clearinghouse, LLC has received CFTC approval to clear fully-collateralized swaps, enabling Bitnomial to offer prediction markets. Bitnomial Clearinghouse will also offer clearing services to partner prediction markets across broader categories.

With this approval, Bitnomial becomes the only full-service U.S. exchange and clearinghouse offering perpetuals, futures, options, leveraged spot, and now prediction markets under one regulatory framework and unified liquidity pool. As the only U.S. clearinghouse with crypto margin collateral and settlement capabilities, Bitnomial enables participants to post and settle in digital assets in approved products and assets.

As a neutral clearing provider, Bitnomial Clearinghouse focuses on infrastructure rather than competing with partners on retail offerings. Partners gain access to collateral mobility across USD and crypto, the same margin and settlement infrastructure that powers Bitnomial's derivatives complex, depending on the partner regulatory approvals.

"Prediction markets represent the next frontier for regulated derivatives, and no other U.S. venue offers this combination of products with unified trading, clearing, and margin," said Michael Dunn, President of Bitnomial Exchange and Clearinghouse. "Our DCO approval allows us to serve both our own exchange and external partners, building a clearing network that strengthens the entire prediction market ecosystem."

Bitnomial Exchange's prediction market will focus on crypto and economic events, complementing its Bitcoin Complex® and Crypto Complex® product offerings. Participants will gain exposure to outcomes ranging from token price movements to macroeconomic indicators, with full integration across Bitnomial's product suite enabling traders to more specifically offset risk.

About Bitnomial, Inc.

Bitnomial, Inc. is a digital asset derivatives exchange company that owns and operates U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange (DCM), clearinghouse (DCO), and brokerage (FCM) subsidiaries. Bitnomial offers the first U.S. perpetuals, physical futures, and options on the Bitcoin Complex® comprising BTC and Hashrate, and the Crypto Complex® comprising the first ever U.S. XRP, ADA, and USDC futures, among other assets.

