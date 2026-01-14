Bitnomial Launches First-Ever U.S. Aptos (APT) Futures

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitnomial, Inc. ("Bitnomial"), a U.S. derivatives exchange company, announces the launch of the first-ever U.S. Aptos (APT) futures on Bitnomial Exchange, LLC on January 14. The new contract provides institutional and retail traders with a regulated venue for APT price discovery and risk management.

APT futures contracts have monthly expirations and settle in USD or APT depending on position direction. Traders can post crypto or USD as margin through Bitnomial Clearinghouse, LLC. Contracts are available through Bitnomial Exchange, LLC Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) clearing members.

"These are the first U.S. APT futures, and a regulated futures market is a prerequisite for spot crypto ETF approval under the SEC's generic listing standards," said Michael Dunn, President of Bitnomial Exchange, LLC. "Institutions can now gain APT exposure through the same infrastructure they use for Bitcoin and Ether derivatives, with portfolio margining across positions."

"U.S.-regulated derivatives infrastructure is essential for institutional adoption of blockchain technology," said Solomon Tesfaye, Chief Business Officer at Aptos Labs, one of the core developers of the Aptos network and one of the key members of the Aptos ecosystem. "Bitnomial's CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse provide the institutional framework that sophisticated market participants need to gain exposure to Aptos while meeting their compliance and risk management requirements."

Aptos is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain that leverages the Move programming language and a parallel execution engine to deliver sub-second finality and high transaction throughput. The blockchain's technical architecture and growing ecosystem have attracted significant institutional interest, making it a natural addition to Bitnomial's product suite.

The launch of APT futures expands Bitnomial's Crypto Complex®, which offers the broadest exposure to digital asset derivatives in the U.S. by number of underlying assets available. Delivery-settled contracts listed on Bitnomial Exchange can be margined with digital assets, providing traders with enhanced capital efficiency compared to traditional cash-only margining.

APT futures are live for trading today for institutional clients and will be available to retail traders through Botanical, Bitnomial's retail trading platform, in the coming weeks. Bitnomial plans to launch APT perpetual futures and options in the future.

All Bitnomial futures contracts are offered by, and subject to the rules of, Bitnomial Exchange, LLC.

About Bitnomial, Inc.

Bitnomial, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is a derivatives exchange company that owns and operates U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange (DCM), clearinghouse (DCO), and clearing brokerage (FCM) subsidiaries. Bitnomial offers the first US perpetuals, physical futures, and options on the Bitcoin Complex® comprising BTC and Hashrate, and the Crypto Complex® comprising the first ever US XRP, ADA, and USDC futures, among other assets.

