Bitnomial Launches First-Ever U.S. Tezos (XTZ) Futures

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitnomial, Inc. ("Bitnomial"), a U.S. derivatives exchange company which operates a CFTC-regulated designated contract market (DCM), announces the launch of their Tezos (XTZ) US Dollar futures, the first-ever XTZ futures on a U.S. exchange, on Bitnomial Exchange, LLC on February 4, 2026. The new contract provides institutional and retail traders with a regulated venue for XTZ price discovery and risk management. Traders can post crypto or USD as margin to trade.

"Tezos is resilient institutional-grade infrastructure, and now U.S. traders have a regulated derivatives market to match," said Michael Dunn, President of Bitnomial Exchange, LLC. "Crypto-settled contracts give traders real price discovery with portfolio margining across their digital asset positions, and a CFTC-regulated futures market with six months of trading history checks a key box under the SEC's generic listing standards for spot ETFs."

"U.S.-regulated futures are the backbone of commodity markets. Their arrival for tez (XTZ) reflects the growing maturity of Tezos and enables mature price discovery and risk transfer, supporting broader institutional participation," said Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos.

Tezos is an open-source, self-upgrading blockchain built to last. Its on-chain governance lets stakeholders deliver protocol upgrades without disruptive hard forks, so applications stay stable while the network keeps getting faster and more capable. The original proof-of-stake protocol, Tezos now offers a sub-50ms latency EVM layer, a native data availability layer, and rollups to scale serious applications. Since 2018, Tezos has processed hundreds of millions of transactions representing billions of dollars in value, powering tokenized finance, gaming, and digital ownership for a global community.

The launch of XTZ futures expands Bitnomial's Crypto Complex®, which offers the broadest exposure to digital asset derivatives in the U.S. by number of underlying assets available. Delivery-settled contracts listed on Bitnomial Exchange can be margined with digital assets, providing traders with enhanced capital efficiency compared to traditional cash-only margining.

XTZ futures are live for trading today for institutional and retail traders through Botanical, Bitnomial's retail trading platform. Bitnomial plans to launch XTZ perpetual futures and options in the future.

All Bitnomial futures contracts are offered by, and subject to the rules of, Bitnomial Exchange, LLC.

About Bitnomial, Inc.

Bitnomial, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is a derivatives exchange company that owns and operates U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange (DCM), clearinghouse (DCO), and clearing brokerage (FCM) subsidiaries. Bitnomial offers the first US perpetuals, physical futures, and options on the Bitcoin Complex® comprising BTC and Hashrate, and the Crypto Complex® comprising the first ever US XRP, ADA, and USDC futures, among other assets.

About Tezos

Tezos is an open-source and energy-efficient blockchain designed to empower institutions, developers, and businesses, and facilitate value transfer in a digital environment. It is designed for the scalable deployment of decentralized applications. As one of the first Proof of Stake blockchains, Tezos is globally supported and valued for its strong governance, long-term upgradability, and smart contract capabilities. For more information about Tezos, visit http://www.tezos.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Bitnomial