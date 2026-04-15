Bitnomial Launches the First U.S. Regulated Injective (INJ) Futures

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first U.S.-regulated Injective (INJ) futures launched today on Bitnomial Exchange, LLC, the CFTC-regulated designated contract market operated by Bitnomial, Inc. ("Bitnomial"). The contracts give institutional and retail participants a regulated path to INJ price exposure, hedging, and portfolio construction.

INJ futures are crypto-settled with monthly expirations. Traders can post crypto or USD as margin through Bitnomial Clearinghouse, LLC. Contracts are available through Bitnomial Exchange clearing member Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs).

"Injective has built one of the more technically ambitious Layer 1 blockchains in the market: an onchain order book, cross-chain execution, and near-zero gas fees designed from the ground up for financial applications," said Michael Dunn, President of Bitnomial Exchange, LLC. "Listing INJ futures gives traders a regulated instrument to express a view on that thesis and adds another building block toward a potential spot ETF under the SEC's generic listing standards."

"Regulated U.S. derivatives markets represent a critical milestone for any digital asset seeking broad institutional participation," said Eric Chen, Co-Founder at Injective. "The launch of INJ futures on Bitnomial's CFTC-regulated exchange validates the demand for institutional-grade access to Injective and opens the door for a wider range of market participants to engage with the network."

Injective is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for finance, featuring an onchain order book, sub-second finality, and interoperability across IBC, Ethereum, and Solana ecosystems. The protocol has attracted institutional validators including Google Cloud and Binance. In addition, Canary Capital has filed with the SEC for a staked INJ ETF.

INJ futures join a growing roster of digital asset derivatives within Bitnomial's Crypto Complex®, which spans the broadest set of underlying crypto assets available on any U.S. derivatives exchange. Contracts listed on Bitnomial Exchange settle in crypto and can be margined with digital assets, giving traders capital efficiency that cash-only venues cannot match. Bitnomial plans to follow with INJ perpetual futures and options.

INJ futures are available today for institutional clients and will be accessible to retail traders through Botanical, Bitnomial's retail trading platform, in the coming weeks.

All Bitnomial futures contracts are offered by, and subject to the rules of, Bitnomial Exchange, LLC.

About Bitnomial, Inc.

Bitnomial, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is a derivatives exchange company that owns and operates U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange (DCM), clearinghouse (DCO), and clearing brokerage (FCM) subsidiaries. Bitnomial offers the first US perpetuals, physical futures, and options on the Bitcoin Complex® comprising BTC and Hashrate, and the Crypto Complex® comprising the first ever US XRP, ADA, and USDC futures, among other assets.

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SOURCE Bitnomial