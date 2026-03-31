BitRail Launches Powerful New Merchant Payment Suite That Helps Businesses Eliminate Fees and Take Control of Their Payments

Powered by a strategic partnership with PaymentLock, BitRail expands its industry-leading branded payment platform with new eCommerce and fee-eliminating tools built for modern merchants.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BitRail, a leading U.S. fintech company, today announced an expanded suite of merchant payment services developed in partnership with PaymentLock. These new tools build directly on BitRail's core platform - which already gives merchants branded checkout, branded digital wallets, and branded payment infrastructure - making BitRail one of the most complete merchant payment platforms available today.

A Complete Merchant Payment Powerhouse

BitRail merchants already benefit from branded checkout experiences, white-label digital wallets, loyalty programs with cashback and coupons, ACH payments, crypto acceptance, and in-person POS integration. The new PaymentLock-powered services add a robust layer of online and card-not-present capabilities on top of this foundation - giving merchants everything they need under their brand with one platform.

What's New: eCommerce & Cost-Saving Tools

The new services are designed with one goal in mind: save merchants money and simplify online selling.

Compliant Dual Pricing — Offer cash vs. card pricing so customers cover processing fees. Merchants can eliminate payment processing costs entirely, in full compliance with card network rules.

Offer cash vs. card pricing so customers cover processing fees. Merchants can eliminate payment processing costs entirely, in full compliance with card network rules. Branded Online Checkout & Pay Now Buttons — Build custom checkout pages, mini shopping carts, product listings, and branded payment buttons — no developer required. Includes automated receipts, URL redirects, and policy language on checkout pages.

Build custom checkout pages, mini shopping carts, product listings, and branded payment buttons — no developer required. Includes automated receipts, URL redirects, and policy language on checkout pages. Web-Hosted Checkout with API Integration — Flexible hosted checkout supporting guest checkout, card-on-file, login-and-pay, partial/full refunds, and digital signature storage. Integrates directly into existing websites.

Flexible hosted checkout supporting guest checkout, card-on-file, login-and-pay, partial/full refunds, and digital signature storage. Integrates directly into existing websites. Virtual Terminal & Card-Not-Present Tools — Accept payments remotely via virtual terminal, quick charge, authorization holds, repeat billing, invoice management, and digital signature checkout — all under your own brand.

Accept payments remotely via virtual terminal, quick charge, authorization holds, repeat billing, invoice management, and digital signature checkout — all under your own brand. Customer Card Vault & CRM — Automatically build and manage customer profiles, store cards securely, run targeted marketing, manage recurring payments, and track invoice status in real time.

Automatically build and manage customer profiles, store cards securely, run targeted marketing, manage recurring payments, and track invoice status in real time. Enterprise eCommerce & Reporting — Real-time dashboards, enterprise reporting, user roles and permissions management, and scalable plans from SMB to enterprise. Instant onboarding gets merchants live fast.

The Bottom Line for Merchants

Merchants on BitRail's platform can save up to 50% on transaction fees, keep their existing processors, accept all major card types, ACH, and crypto, and operate under their own brand with full compliance. BitRail also provides regulatory peace of mind that few platforms can match.

"By combining BitRail's branded payment infrastructure with PaymentLock's robust card-not-present tools and merchant network, businesses gain a powerful, turnkey solution to modernize payments, enhance customer experiences, and drive profitability. These features put control back in merchants' hands — from seamless branded checkouts to fee-eliminating dual pricing — all while ensuring security and compliance."

Jeff Siegel, President and CEO, BitRail

Trusted by over 1.2 million registered users and backed by partnerships reaching millions of potential merchants, BitRail continues to lead in regulated digital payments, stablecoin infrastructure, and branded financial tools.

About BitRail

BitRail is a regulated fintech company providing compliant digital payment infrastructure, branded wallets, stablecoins, and loyalty solutions. Licensed nationwide, BitRail helps merchants launch custom platforms that reduce costs, accelerate settlements, and build customer loyalty. Learn more at www.bitrail.io.

SOURCE BitRail