BitRail Selected to Present at the Prestigious New England Venture Summit

WILTON, Conn., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BitRail is proud to announce that it has been selected to present at the upcoming New England Venture Summit, taking place on December 10th & 11th, 2024 at the Hilton in Boston Dedham, Massachusetts. Organized by youngStartup Ventures, the summit is the region's premier event for connecting the most promising startups with the venture capital, corporate venture, and angel investor communities.

The 2024 New England Venture Summit will feature over 150 top innovators across numerous sectors. Each presenting company was carefully chosen by the youngStartup Venture team and advisors, ensuring that the innovations showcased are at the forefront of their respective fields. From revolutionary biotech solutions to cutting-edge AI technologies and sustainable energy advancements, these startups represent the best and brightest talent shaping the future of innovation.

This prestigious gathering offers a rare opportunity for attendees to witness transformative ideas and connect with the visionaries behind them.

With BitRail joining this elite group, this is an exciting opportunity to showcase our groundbreaking PayGenius branded payment platform that offers fast, safe, low cost alternative to expensive credit cards. BitRail will show investors, industry experts and fellow entrepreneurs how we create and manage safe, regulated, branded digital currencies that can save merchants up to 5% on processing fees.

"We are honored to participate in this highly regarded event and look forward to the chance to connect with visionary investors and leaders," said Jeff Siegel, CEO. "This platform provides an unparalleled opportunity for startups like ours to gain visibility and accelerate growth."

About the New England Venture Summit:

Hosted by youngStartup Ventures, the New England Venture Summit is a must-attend gathering for investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Attendees will engage in meaningful networking, hear from industry leaders, and explore the latest trends shaping the future of innovation.

ABOUT BITRAIL:

BitRail is a fintech and service provider that helps companies create and manage their own branded, regulated digital payments. Our platform includes technology, licensing and compliance to help companies launch safe, branded, regulated, digital currencies and wallets.

For more information please visit www.bitrail.io

