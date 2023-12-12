Bitsight analyzes critical cybersecurity performance gaps across industries in joint study with Google

News provided by

Bitsight

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

New study reveals where organizations both hit and miss the mark across industries

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight, a leader in managing and monitoring cyber risk, today announced the results of a joint study with Google analyzing how organizations perform across cybersecurity controls in the Minimum Viable Secure Product (MVSP) framework—a minimum security baseline for enterprise-ready products and services.

Cybersecurity Control Insights: An Analysis of Organizational Performance found that while every industry in 2023 has a high pass rate for 10 of the 16 MVSP controls studied, many organizations are still failing on controls critical to protecting themselves against cyber incidents. The findings indicate that organizations across all industries have several areas in which they must improve their vulnerability management program to reduce exposure to potential breaches. Notably, 2023 Computer Software industry Fail rates for Dependency Patching and Time to Fix Vulnerabilities—which map to Bitsight analytics correlating to the likelihood of a breach—did not improve from 2020 rates as much as the macro average, leaving other industries vulnerable to third-party risk given their reliance on computer software.

"These findings shed light on critical areas where organizations across all industries, including the computer software industry, are struggling to meet even minimum cybersecurity standards. We also see areas that are strengths and where organizations are improving," said Stephen Boyer, Co-founder and CTO, Bitsight. "By identifying gaps, strengths, and improvements, we hope to empower organizations and business leaders with knowledge to take action in enhancing their strategies, effectively benchmark performance, and learn from successful peers to strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture."

The joint report found that eight MVSP controls—including Self-assessment, Dependency Patching, Vulnerability Prevention and Time to Fix Vulnerabilities—have either high 2023 Fail rates, low Pass rates, or both across all industries.  This research comes at a time when it's more important than ever for organizations to properly assess their cybersecurity performance. Business leaders around the world need to understand where their companies' vulnerabilities lie and how they match up with others to better manage increasingly complex cyber risks and stakeholder demands. By understanding the pass and fail rates of MVSP controls organizations will be better armed with the knowledge to benchmark their security performance and improve their cybersecurity strategies to mitigate and reduce vulnerability.

"It is more important than ever for business leaders to be fully aware of the organization's application security risk, and how they are performing compared to their peers," said Chris John Riley, Staff Security Engineer, Google. "If organizations want to build and maintain a mature security posture in today's turbulent and fast moving environment, they need leaders that prioritize security management and a culture of constant improvement. Using frameworks like the MVSP, organizations can take the initial necessary steps to develop a strong security culture within their organizations."

Report Methodology
For this study, Bitsight and Google collaborated to create a methodology to measure organizational cybersecurity performance using Bitsight analytics across the Minimum Viable Secure Product (MVSP) framework. The study specifically analyzed the cybersecurity performance within the MVSP framework of nearly 100,000 organizations around the world across 16 cybersecurity controls and nine industries. Google validated the statistical approach employed in this analysis, including the mapping of Bitsight telemetry to MVSP controls, and Bitsight did not have access to any Google owned data.

About MVSP 
Minimum Viable Secure Product (MVSP) is a baseline security checklist for B2B software and business process outsourcing suppliers, consisting of 25 controls across four key areas – Business, Application Design, Application Implementation, and Operational. MVSP is backed by Google, Salesforce, Okta, and other major technology companies with the goal of causing all companies building B2B software or otherwise handling sensitive information to adhere to a minimally viable security posture for their product.

About Bitsight
Bitsight is a global cyber risk management leader transforming how organizations manage exposure, performance, and risk for themselves and their third parties. Companies rely on Bitsight to prioritize their cybersecurity investments, build greater trust within their ecosystem, and reduce their chances of financial loss. Built on over a decade of market-leading innovation, its integrated solutions deliver value across enterprise security performance, digital supply chains, cyber insurance, and data analysis.

SOURCE Bitsight

Also from this source

Bitsight continues strong investment in Europe, appoints security industry veteran Tim Grieveson to SVP, Global Cyber Risk Advisor in EMEA

Bitsight continues strong investment in Europe, appoints security industry veteran Tim Grieveson to SVP, Global Cyber Risk Advisor in EMEA

Bitsight, a leader in managing and monitoring cyber risk, announced today the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran Tim Grieveson as Senior...
Bitsight continues strong investment in Europe, appoints security industry veteran Tim Grieveson to SVP, Global Cyber Risk Advisor in EMEA

Bitsight continues strong investment in Europe, appoints security industry veteran Tim Grieveson to SVP, Global Cyber Risk Advisor in EMEA

Bitsight, a leader in managing and monitoring cyber risk, announced today the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran Tim Grieveson as Senior...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.