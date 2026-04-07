Bitsight Appoints John Clancy as Chief Executive Officer

Proven software executive brings extensive experience building and scaling high-growth organizations

BOSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight, the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, today announced that it has appointed John Clancy as its chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Clancy succeeds Steve Harvey, who is stepping down after six years of leadership. During his tenure, the company quadrupled in size and further established itself as a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. He will remain an advisor to the Board of Directors.

"Steve and the team have built a powerful leadership position in the market, fueled by unmatched data, global scale, and the trust of customers around the world," said Bob Brennan, Chair of Bitsight's Board of Directors. "We are deeply grateful for his leadership and many contributions."

"John is a proven growth leader who knows how to scale organizations, drive innovation, and lead through periods of transformation," Brennan continued. "As AI reshapes the cybersecurity landscape, John's experience makes him the right leader to extend Bitsight's advantage and accelerate the company's next phase of growth."

Clancy is an accomplished software executive with more than 25 years of experience building, scaling and transforming high-growth software businesses. Over the course of his career, he has served as CEO, president and private equity value creation leader and has led organizations through periods of growth, operational improvement, and market expansion.

Most recently, Clancy served as Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Operations at PSG Equity. There, he founded and led the value creation team focused on improving the commercial, financial and operating performance of more than 100 portfolio companies. Clancy also led PSG's Senior Advisor network of more than 30 CEOs. Clancy and his team designed and drove the firm's strategy for AI across the portfolio. This included helping companies launch new AI products and improve operational performance with AI.

"The future of cybersecurity will be defined by resilience—the ability to understand risk in real time, put it in business context, and act with speed and confidence. Bitsight is built on the critical, proprietary data that makes that possible, and with AI increasingly central to how organizations manage cyber risk, we are uniquely positioned to define what comes next," said John Clancy, incoming Bitsight CEO. "I'm honored to work with the team as we build on our strong foundation, accelerate innovation, and deliver even greater value to customers worldwide."

"With deep experience scaling software companies and leading transformation, John is an outstanding fit for Bitsight," said Cary Davis, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus. "His track record driving growth, operational improvement and AI innovation makes him well positioned to lead Bitsight forward."

Clancy is based in Boston, Massachusetts, and holds a B.A. from Assumption University.

About Bitsight

Bitsight is the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, leveraging advanced AI to empower organizations with precise insights derived from the industry's most extensive external cybersecurity dataset. With more than 3,500 customers and over 75,000 organizations active on its platform, Bitsight delivers real-time visibility into cyber risk and threat exposure, enabling teams to rapidly identify vulnerabilities, detect emerging threats, prioritize remediation, and mitigate risks across their extended attack surface.

Bitsight proactively uncovers security gaps across infrastructure, cloud environments, digital identities, and third- and fourth-party ecosystems. From security operations and governance teams to executive boardrooms, Bitsight provides the unified intelligence backbone required to confidently manage cyber risk and address exposures before they impact performance.

For more information, visit bitsight.com, read our blog, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Bitsight