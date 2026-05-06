Bitsight Named a Visionary in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyber Threat Intelligence Technologies

Bitsightʼs innovation in cyber risk, AI, and predictive threat insights helps customers strengthen enterprise cyber resilience

BOSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight, the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cyber Threat Intelligence Technologies.

According to Gartner, "cybersecurity leaders struggle to know what threats constitute real concerns or how to operationalize threat data within their cybersecurity programs. They must select the right cyberthreat intelligence technologies to understand and respond more effectively to the most impactful threats."

Bitsight Threat Intelligence (TI) combines real-time threat insights from the deep, dark, and open web with business context and exposure data across the extended attack surface and supply chain. By applying advanced AI for deep threat actor analysis, predictive insights, and decision-oriented workflows, Bitsight reduces manual triage and enables SOC teams to focus on threats that directly impact their environment.

"Cyber threat intelligence should do more than surface activity. In the post-Mythos era, organizations must understand what matters, why it matters, and how to respond at the speed of AI," said Gabi Reish, VP of Product at Bitsight. "We see this recognition as a strong validation of Bitsight's vision, ongoing commitment to innovation and focus on delivering meaningful deeper context, AI-driven analysis, and decision-ready insights that help security teams act with greater confidence."

Bitsight TI delivers a broad range of threat intelligence use cases, including insights into adversary and ransomware activity, exploited vulnerabilities, compromised credentials, brand and executive impersonation, and sector- or geography-specific threats. These capabilities are accessible through APIs, intelligence feeds, and directly within the Bitsight platform.

For more information about Bitsight Threat Intelligence, visit: https://www.bitsight.com/products/cyber-threat-intelligence

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cyberthreat Intelligence

Technologies, Jonathan Nunez, Carlos De Sola Caraballo, Jaime Anderson, May 4, 2026

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About Bitsight

Bitsight is the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, leveraging advanced AI to empower organizations with precise insights derived from the industry's most extensive external cybersecurity dataset. With more than 3,500 customers and over 75,000 organizations active on its platform, Bitsight delivers real-time visibility into cyber risk and threat exposure, enabling teams to rapidly identify vulnerabilities, detect emerging threats, prioritize remediation, and mitigate risks across their extended attack surface.

Bitsight proactively uncovers security gaps across infrastructure, cloud environments, digital identities, and third- and fourth-party ecosystems. From security operations and governance teams to executive boardrooms, Bitsight provides the unified intelligence backbone required to confidently manage cyber risk and address exposures before they impact performance.

For more information, visit bitsight.com, read our blog, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Bitsight