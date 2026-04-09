Bitsight Named a Leader in Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Evaluation, Praised by Customers for the Utility of its Data

Independent Research Firm gives Bitsight the top score in the Current Offering category and the highest possible scores across 11 criteria – the most of all vendors evaluated

BOSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight, the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms, Q2 2026, receiving the highest possible scores across 11 criteria, the most of all vendors evaluated. Bitsight also achieved the highest score in the Current Offering category and tied for the top score in the Strategy category.

According to the report, "Customers praised the utility of Bitsight's data across their programs and the company's responsiveness to customer feedback." Bitsight received the highest possible scores (5.0) in Vision, Asset Discovery and Attribution, Data Source Acquisition and Variety, Vendor Discovery and Mapping, Security Performance Analytics, and Data Source Quality and Integrity.

"This recognition reflects our belief that cyber risk intelligence should be grounded in the highest quality data and built to drive action," said Greg Keshian, Chief Product Officer at Bitsight. "I'm incredibly proud of the team for the outcomes we're delivering for customers - helping them make smarter decisions and act faster on cyber risk. That impact is driven by the work we've done to bring together differentiated data across exposure, supply chain, and threat intelligence - spanning the deep, dark and open web - into something truly actionable. We see this as validation of our vision for where the market is going and the role we intend to play in leading it."

"The real value of CRR platforms is in the data and intelligence underlying a rating and their ability to surface actionable risk findings when this data is used correctly," the report states. "As a result, CRR platform vendors have evolved their roadmaps to focus on gleaning better insights from their data and delivering those insights in the form of actionable findings that concretely reduce customers' risk."

Bitsight has been driving this category evolution by expanding beyond ratings to deliver a unified view of exposure, supply chain risk, and threat intelligence with AI-enabled features that help organizations move from understanding risk to actively reducing it.

AI for Data Scale, Depth and Actionability

Bitsight's offerings take a data-centric approach, with AI helping scale the accuracy, depth, and actionability of the data that powers cyber risk intelligence. Bitsight achieved the highest possible scores in the criteria of:

Asset Discovery and Attribution: Bitsight's proprietary AI engine continuously and accurately attributes Internet-facing assets to organizations with unmatched confidence.

Bitsight's proprietary AI engine continuously and accurately attributes Internet-facing assets to organizations with unmatched confidence. Vendor Discovery and Mapping: Utilizing AI and natural language processing (NLP) and advanced scanning techniques, Bitsight automatically discovers and maps complex third, fourth, and nth party relationships and exposures, providing visibility into hidden supply chain connections and risks.

Utilizing AI and natural language processing (NLP) and advanced scanning techniques, Bitsight automatically discovers and maps complex third, fourth, and nth party relationships and exposures, providing visibility into hidden supply chain connections and risks. Data Source Acquisition and Variety: With the highest possible scores in data source acquisition and variety, and data source quality and integrity, Bitsight leverages its expertise in Internet scanning, sinkholing, vulnerability research, and Cyber Threat Intelligence to deliver deep risk insights that other providers cannot replicate.

Unlike platforms that offer surface-level visibility, Bitsight's strategy combines high fidelity exposure data, threat context, and performance analytics across external, internal and third-party ecosystems to help organizations achieve measurable business outcomes. Forrester's evaluation states that "Bitsight stands out for its clear vision of how ratings enable risk reduction."

Access a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms, Q2 2026 here.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Bitsight

Bitsight is the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, leveraging advanced AI to empower organizations with precise insights derived from the industry's most extensive external cybersecurity dataset. With more than 3,500 customers and over 75,000 organizations active on its platform, Bitsight delivers real-time visibility into cyber risk and threat exposure, enabling teams to rapidly identify vulnerabilities, detect emerging threats, prioritize remediation, and mitigate risks across their extended attack surface.

Bitsight proactively uncovers security gaps across infrastructure, cloud environments, digital identities, and third- and fourth-party ecosystems. From security operations and governance teams to executive boardrooms, Bitsight provides the unified intelligence backbone required to confidently manage cyber risk and address exposures before they impact performance.

For more information, visit bitsight.com, read our blog, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Bitsight