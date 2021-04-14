BitSight Appoints Shelley B. Leibowitz to Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight , the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced it has appointed Shelley B. Leibowitz to its Board of Directors. Leibowitz is a seasoned director with more than two decades of prior experience in Financial Services and Information Technology. Currently, she serves on the Boards of Morgan Stanley and MassMutual.

"Shelley is an accomplished leader with robust experience advising companies, and she will provide an invaluable perspective on the crucial role cybersecurity plays to the board of directors," said Steve Harvey, CEO, BitSight. "Shelley will play a vital role in collaborating with the executive team as BitSight continues to lead the cybersecurity ratings market and transform how companies manage cyber risk."

Leibowitz joins BitSight as a prominent technology and risk management advisor and director. She is Founder and President of SL Advisory, providing tailored advice and insights to senior executives and boards on digital transformation, IT portfolio and risk management, information security, and digital trust. Leibowitz's prior board positions include E*Trade Financial Corporation, where she served on the Risk Oversight and Governance Committees and led E*Trade's Cybersecurity Working Group, as well as Alliance Bernstein Holding LP, and Endgame, a provider of cybersecurity capabilities to the US intelligence and defense communities. Leibowitz is a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations, on the NY Board of the National Association of Corporate Directors, and on the Visiting Committee of the Center for Development Economics at Williams College.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a transformational company like BitSight, whose mission and vision I align with whole-heartedly," said Leibowitz. "I have deep appreciation for the financial risks embedded in cybersecurity. BitSight's trusted standard gives us a better, easier way to measure cyber risk and unparalleled data to get visibility across the broader risk landscape. I am excited to work with a leadership team that is dedicated to mitigating those risks and improving the cyber landscape for all."

