Bitsight Launches Industry's First Dark Web Intelligence for Supply Chains, Empowering Organizations to Predict and Prevent Third-Party Exploits

New capability gives security teams early warning of cyber threats across their extended attack surface and supply chain, using real-time threat intelligence mapped to an organization's unique third-party exposure

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight, the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, today announced Dark Web Intelligence for Supply Chains, a new capability that helps organizations detect, prioritize, and respond to threats across their extended vendor ecosystem - before they disrupt business operations.

According to the World Economic Forum, 78% of CEOs identify supply chain and third-party dependencies as the most significant challenge to strengthening resilience.1 Yet most organizations still learn about incidents too late, often only after public disclosures. As a result, risk teams lose critical lead time to assess exposure, coordinate internally, and limit business disruption. Bitsight's Dark Web Intelligence for Supply Chains closes this gap by delivering real-time visibility into emerging threat activity to reveal which vendors and vulnerabilities are being targeted or have been breached.

"For most organizations, the difference between containing a third-party incident and reacting to it comes down to timing, context, and prioritization," said Greg Keshian, Chief Product Officer at Bitsight. "Bitsight Dark Web Intelligence for Supply Chains uses AI to surface active threat and breach signals and map them directly to an organization's supply chain, so teams know which vendors are being targeted, which weaknesses matter, and where to act — while attacks are still unfolding."

Threat-Led Intelligence to Prioritize Third-Party Risks

Bitsight's Dark Web Intelligence for Supply Chains brings together real-time threat intelligence from the deep, dark, and open web and maps it directly to an organization's third-party ecosystem. By correlating live threat activity with vendor-specific exposures, security and risk teams gain clear visibility into which suppliers are being discussed, targeted, or compromised — and which weaknesses matter most to the business right now.

With Dark Web Intelligence for Supply Chains, organizations can:

See what could happen by mapping third-party exposures to active attacker TTPs using the MITRE ATT&CK framework, revealing how known threat actors are likely to exploit vendor weaknesses.

by mapping third-party exposures to active attacker TTPs using the MITRE ATT&CK framework, revealing how known threat actors are likely to exploit vendor weaknesses. Know what is happening by detecting breach indicators across suppliers and partners through curated deep and dark web intelligence, earlier than public disclosures or vendor notifications.

by detecting breach indicators across suppliers and partners through curated deep and dark web intelligence, earlier than public disclosures or vendor notifications. Prioritize where to act using Bitsight's AI-powered Dynamic Vulnerability Exploitability (DVE) scoring, which predicts which vulnerabilities will be targeted based on real-world exploit activity, not theoretical severity.

This threat-led approach enables teams to focus resources on the vendors and exposures that pose the most immediate business risk, reducing noise while accelerating response.

Built for Collaboration Between Risk and Security Teams

Dark Web Intelligence for Supply Chains is purpose-built to bridge the longstanding gap between GRC, TPRM, and SOC teams. Instead of siloed reports and manual handoffs, it translates intelligence into security-relevant context so teams share a common, threat-driven view of third-party risk.

This shared intelligence helps organizations shorten detection and response times, proactively apply controls such as access restrictions or increased monitoring, and limit blast radius when vendors are compromised.

Raising the Bar for Supply Chain Resilience

By delivering earlier warning, sharper prioritization, and actionable intelligence, Bitsight helps organizations reduce the likelihood and impact of third-party-driven incidents, while providing executives and boards with clearer, defensible insight into supply chain cyber risk.

"Deep and dark web intelligence has changed how we manage third-party risk," said Christoph Schacher, Chief Information Security Officer, Weinerberger. "It gives us clear and early visibility into threats emerging across our supply chain, sometimes even before vendors themselves are aware, allowing us to assess impact and respond with confidence instead of reacting after the fact."

Dark Web Intelligence for Supply Chains is now available as part of Bitsight Continuous Monitoring, with new features being added over time.

About Bitsight

Bitsight is the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, leveraging advanced AI to empower organizations with precise insights derived from the industry's most extensive external cybersecurity dataset. With more than 3,500 customers and over 68,000 organizations active on its platform, Bitsight delivers real-time visibility into cyber risk and threat exposure, enabling teams to rapidly identify vulnerabilities, detect emerging threats, prioritize remediation, and mitigate risks across their extended attack surface.

Bitsight proactively uncovers security gaps across infrastructure, cloud environments, digital identities, and third- and fourth-party ecosystems. From security operations and governance teams to executive boardrooms, Bitsight provides the unified intelligence backbone required to confidently manage cyber risk and address exposures before they impact performance.

1 World Economic Forum: Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 survey

