BitSight Appoints Stephen Harvey as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight , the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced it has appointed Stephen Harvey as CEO. Harvey joins BitSight from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), a private equity-owned and rapidly growing fintech, data and proxy advisory firm, where he served as Chief Operating Officer.

Harvey replaces BitSight CEO Tom Turner, who is stepping down after a six-year tenure with the company and will continue to serve as an advisor to BitSight.

"Stephen Harvey's innovative leadership approach and success in building market-defining, data and analytics firms make him the right leader at the right time to take BitSight to new heights in its next chapter," said Shaun McConnon, chairman of the board at BitSight. "As we enter a new decade, BitSight is positioned for significant growth and expansion in the years ahead. I want to thank Tom for his contributions to BitSight that helped establish the Security Ratings category and also our global leadership in the market."

At BitSight, Harvey will focus on the development and execution of the company's financial, operational and product strategies for continued market leadership in Security Ratings and expansion into adjacent markets. Harvey's proven ability to scale global teams and track record in helping customers identify, understand, and minimize risk through data-driven insights will be extremely valuable for BitSight.

In his former role at ISS, Harvey led a global organization spanning product management, consultants, operations, data, sales, client service and quantitative analytics. He also spearheaded a series of company acquisitions rapidly expanding the business and opening up new opportunities for the company.

"Cybersecurity has become a critical challenge for society and it's a rapidly increasing threat to business growth. Now, more than ever, the market needs high-quality security data and analytics to inform responsible decision-making," Harvey said. "BitSight is transforming the way that businesses, insurers, investors, and governments measure and manage cyber risk. I'm honored to lead this team on this critical mission in the years to come."

Founded in 2011, BitSight transforms how organizations manage cyber risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help organizations manage their own security performance; mitigate third party risk; underwrite cyber insurance policies; conduct financial diligence and assess aggregate risk. With over 2,100 global customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the Standard in Security Ratings. For more information, please visit www.bitsight.com , read our blog or follow @BitSight on Twitter.

