Bitsight Completes Acquisition of Cyber Threat Intelligence Leader, Cybersixgill

Combined Capabilities Will Provide Unmatched Visibility of Exposure and Targeted Threats Across the External Attack Surface and Supply Chain

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight , the global leader in cyber risk management, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of Cybersixgill , a leading provider of real-time cyber threat intelligence. This marks a significant milestone in Bitsight's mission to help enterprises proactively identify, prioritize, and mitigate cyber risk with a holistic view of their extended attack surface and the threats targeting it.

According to Gartner®, "there is an ever-increasing demand for curated threat intelligence (TI). End users have realigned their expectation of intelligence, they no longer want to be flooded with generic indicators, but instead want a curated set of indications they can focus on." Gartner also recommends organizations optimize TI investments by building a TI program that "tailors threat landscape and real-time threat information to business risks to aid in the executive decision-making process" and "promote[s] cohesion among intelligence services by correlating across your external threat data for better prioritization."1

By combining Bitsight's unparalleled asset mapping capabilities with Cybersixgill's real-time threat insights, security teams will gain a unified solution to pinpoint, prioritize, and address emerging threats faster than ever. The integration will enable organizations to stay ahead of attackers by correlating external attack surface exposures with actionable intelligence.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Cybersixgill to Bitsight," said Steve Harvey, CEO of Bitsight. "This acquisition reflects our commitment to delivering the most comprehensive, tailored, and actionable insights on the market to help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats. Together, we will redefine how organizations understand and mitigate cyber risk at scale."

With this acquisition, Bitsight further solidifies its position as the go-to solution for organizations looking to manage cyber risks and protect their operations in an increasingly complex threat landscape. Read more about the acquisition here .

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services, Jonathan Nunez, Ruggero Contu, Mitchell Schneider, 12 August 2024

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Bitsight

Bitsight is a global cyber risk management leader transforming how organizations manage exposure, performance, and risk for themselves and their third parties. Companies rely on Bitsight to prioritize their cybersecurity investments, build greater trust within their ecosystem, and reduce their chances of financial loss. Built on over a decade of market-leading innovation, Bitsight's integrated solutions deliver value across enterprise security performance, digital supply chains, cyber insurance and data analysis. For more information, visit Bitsight.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com / and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo .

SOURCE Bitsight