Bitsight Introduces Security Posture Management to Operationalize Enterprise Cyber Resilience

Continuous exposure intelligence, contextualized threat insights, and AI-informed

prioritization deliver a comprehensive, risk-informed view of enterprise cyber

resilience

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight, the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, today announced Bitsight Security Posture Management (SPM), designed to help organizations measure, improve, and demonstrate cyber resilience. Powered by Bitsight's proprietary cyber risk data and external exposure intelligence, Bitsight SPM combines threat intelligence, business context, control governance, and benchmarking. The result is a more complete view of enterprise risk, stronger resilience over time, and a clearer way to communicate cybersecurity effectiveness in business terms.

As AI-enabled attacks accelerate and attack surfaces expand, security leaders are under growing pressure to prove their programs are reducing real-world risk. Yet most posture tools stop at visibility, leaving teams to focus on what is easiest to find rather than what is most likely to be exploited.

Bitsight SPM uses AI-driven asset mapping to entities and subsidiaries, vulnerability prioritization, and remediation guidance to help organizations identify and prioritize the assets, exposures, and findings most likely to be exploited. With global benchmarking against any company or peer group in the world, organizations can also demonstrate measurable progress in terms business stakeholders understand.

"The challenge isn't finding issues — it's knowing which ones actually put the business at risk," said Paulo Moniz, Cyber Security & Risk Senior Director at EDP. "Bitsight gives us a continuous, threat-informed view of our security posture, so we can prioritize what attackers are most likely to exploit and prove that our controls are reducing real-world risk. With AI increasing the pace of change every day, organizations need to shift from reactive remediation to measurable resilience."

Bitsight Security Posture Management helps organizations:

Prioritize what attackers are most likely to exploit: Deep contextual threat and exposure intelligence, tailored to the enterprise, industry, and geography, helps organizations focus on the exposures attackers are most likely to weaponize. This reduces real-world breach risk and ensures security investments are directed toward the issues that matter most.





Deep contextual threat and exposure intelligence, tailored to the enterprise, industry, and geography, helps organizations focus on the exposures attackers are most likely to weaponize. This reduces real-world breach risk and ensures security investments are directed toward the issues that matter most. Gain continuous visibility across the extended attack surface: Continuous asset discovery across cloud, SaaS, subsidiaries, third parties, and emerging AI exposures gives leaders a real-time view of enterprise risk. With prioritization based on business context, organizations can reduce blind spots and improve security posture faster.





Continuous asset discovery across cloud, SaaS, subsidiaries, third parties, and emerging AI exposures gives leaders a real-time view of enterprise risk. With prioritization based on business context, organizations can reduce blind spots and improve security posture faster. Accelerate remediation while strengthening compliance: Leverage AI to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of common workflows. This includes framework mapping, remediation guidance, and workflow integrations (e.g., Jira, ServiceNow) to reduce manual overhead, shorten time-to-remediate, and align security operations with governance and regulatory requirements.





Leverage AI to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of common workflows. This includes framework mapping, remediation guidance, and workflow integrations (e.g., Jira, ServiceNow) to reduce manual overhead, shorten time-to-remediate, and align security operations with governance and regulatory requirements. Demonstrate measurable risk reduction over time: Continuous posture tracking, benchmarking, and control validation provide defensible evidence that security investments are reducing risk and strengthening organizational resilience. By showing how an organization compares to peers, industries, and other relevant companies over time, Bitsight makes technical findings easier for executives, boards, and other non-technical stakeholders to understand.

"Boards, regulators, and insurers are now asking risk leaders a fundamental, but increasingly difficult question: Are we prepared for what's next?" said Greg Keshian, Chief Product Officer, Bitsight. "Answering it requires proof — clear evidence that exposure is being reduced, that defenses are adapting to an evolving threat landscape, and that security investments are driving measurable improvement. Bitsight Security Posture Management brings together exposure intelligence, threat context, and AI-driven prioritization to give organizations a defensible way to measure progress and demonstrate resilience."

To learn more about Bitsight Security Posture Management, visit: https://www.bitsight.com/blog/security-posture-management-measure-cybersecurity-posture.

About Bitsight

Bitsight is the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, leveraging advanced AI to empower organizations with precise insights derived from the industry's most extensive external cybersecurity dataset. With more than 3,500 customers and over 75,000 organizations active on its platform, Bitsight delivers real-time visibility into cyber risk and threat exposure, enabling teams to rapidly identify vulnerabilities, detect emerging threats, prioritize remediation, and mitigate risks across their extended attack surface.

Bitsight proactively uncovers security gaps across infrastructure, cloud environments, digital identities, and third- and fourth-party ecosystems. From security operations and governance teams to executive boardrooms, Bitsight provides the unified intelligence backbone required to confidently manage cyber risk and address exposures before they impact performance.

For more information, visit bitsight.com, read our blog, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Bitsight