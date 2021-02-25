BitSight Recognized as a Leader in Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight, the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms, Q1 2021. According to the report, BitSight customer references indicated "high levels" of satisfaction with accuracy and ratings process transparency.

"We believe being named a Leader reaffirms BitSight's strategy to deliver the most trusted, accurate, widely used Security Ratings in the marketplace," said Steve Harvey, CEO of BitSight. "This report comes as business and government leaders grapple with a series of cyber attacks that have undermined trust in the global supply chain. Thousands of organizations -- from leading companies, sovereign nations, global insurers to ESG investors -- trust BitSight's independently validated ratings to deliver valuable cyber risk insight to help them make better informed decisions."

For the report, Forrester evaluated seven Cybersecurity Risk Rating Platform vendors to appraise their efficacy and ability to address current market needs. In Forrester's assessment, BitSight received the highest market presence score and a differentiated rating (the highest rating possible) in the following criteria:

Product Roadmap

Process Transparency

Dispute Resolution

Breadth of Use Case

Go to Market Strategy

For more information on BitSight's positioning and strengths within the market, please download a complimentary copy of The Forrester New Wave™: Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms, Q1 2021 and read BitSight's blog analysis .

About BitSight

BitSight transforms how organizations manage cyber risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help organizations manage their own security performance; mitigate third party risk; underwrite cyber insurance policies; conduct financial diligence; and assess aggregate risk. With over 2,100 global customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the Standard in Security Ratings. For more information, please visit www.bitsight.com , read our blog or follow @BitSight on Twitter.

