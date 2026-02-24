Bitwise Acquires Staking Infrastructure Pioneer Chorus One, Expanding Bitwise Onchain Solutions' Multichain Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management , the global crypto asset manager with over $15 billion in client assets, today announced the acquisition of Chorus One, a leading institutional staking provider with over $2.2 billion in staked assets.

Chorus One has joined Bitwise Onchain Solutions ("BOS"), the staking division of Bitwise, which supports several billion dollars in staked crypto assets. BOS primarily serves institutional investors, family offices, and financial platforms that value the combination of Bitwise's fiduciary approach, track record of reliability, and native technical expertise. The acquisition accelerates BOS's capabilities, including:

Expanded staking capabilities on over 30 proof-of-stake networks, including Solana , Hyperliquid, Monad, Avalanche, Sui, NEAR, Aptos, Tezos, TON, and others

, Hyperliquid, Monad, Avalanche, Sui, NEAR, Aptos, Tezos, TON, and others Addition of 50 experienced technology professionals

Leading research coverage for clients on protocol and governance developments

"For our thousands of clients who hold spot crypto assets, staking is one of the most compelling growth opportunities," said Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley. "I'm thrilled about this acquisition and grateful to the Chorus One team for the trust placed in us. Chorus One is best-in-class across technology and research, with an eight-year track record of doing things the right way. We're excited to add their capabilities to the value that Bitwise Onchain Solutions can create for clients."

Since its inception in 2018, Chorus One's team of infrastructure experts and researchers has earned the trust of a global client base, including family offices, high-net-worth individuals, funds, traditional financial institutions, exchanges, custodians, and decentralized protocols.

"The Chorus One team shares our commitment to technical rigor, open-source contribution, and deep research," said Bitwise Chief Technology Officer Hong Kim. "With the foundation of Bitwise Onchain Solutions already in place, the integration of Chorus One will be a massive leap forward in our capabilities to serve clients and our commitment to industry-leading infrastructure and research."

"Chorus One was built on the idea that investors deserve secure, professional access to the entire Proof-of-Stake landscape," said Chorus One CEO and Co-founder Brian Crain. "We started with a belief that Proof-of-Stake would become the foundation of the digital economy. As we've grown to support over 30 networks, our core focus has always been on reliability, security, and performance. Joining Bitwise is a natural evolution; they share our DNA of excellence and our focus on meeting the sophisticated needs of investors. We're thrilled to continue building the future of the onchain economy as part of this world-class firm."

The core Chorus One team will join Bitwise, while Crain will join in an advisory role. With this deal, Bitwise now has nearly 200 employees worldwide, further solidifying its position as a dominant force in the digital asset space.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods - A Stifel Company (KBW) served as exclusive financial advisor to Chorus One for this acquisition.

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with more than $15 billion in client assets and a suite of over 40 investment products spanning ETFs, separately managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking. The firm has an eight-year track record and today serves more than 5,000 private wealth teams, RIAs, family offices, and institutional investors, as well as 21 banks and broker-dealers.

