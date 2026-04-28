Bitwise Launches Comprehensive AI Capabilities to Help Enterprises Engineer Their AI Advantage

CHICAGO and PUNE, India, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise today announced the launch of a comprehensive set of AI‑First capabilities designed to help enterprises build sustainable business advantage through AI. Articulated through its new positioning, "Engineering Your AI Advantage," this represents a natural evolution of Bitwise's strong legacy in data modernization, precision engineering, and enterprise‑scale delivery, marking its transformation into an AI‑First engineering enterprise.

Engineering Your AI Advantage Speed Speed

The positioning is now reflected across Bitwise's newly launched website and go‑to‑market strategy, reinforcing the company's focus on helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to scalable, production‑grade outcomes.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many continue to struggle with reliability, governance, and tangible business impact. Bitwise's approach addresses this challenge by emphasizing engineering discipline and deep data expertise as the foundation of sustainable AI success—embedding intelligence directly into data platforms, applications, and enterprise workflows rather than treating AI as a standalone capability.

"We're taking a quantum leap by delivering AI advantage to our clients," said Raman Sapra, Global CEO of Bitwise. "AI advantage isn't achieved through isolated models or pilots. It's engineered into how systems are built, modernized, and operated—grounded in strong data foundations, disciplined engineering, and AI embedded directly into real‑world systems to deliver measurable outcomes at scale."

As an AI‑First enterprise, Bitwise applies this philosophy both in how it delivers for clients and how it operates internally. The company combines deep engineering expertise with intelligent automation and agent‑based approaches, using a human + agent delivery model to improve speed, quality, and consistency across complex enterprise environments.

The new positioning is anchored in four core pillars that define Bitwise's AI‑First approach:

Data for AI , focused on engineering governed, AI ‑ ready data foundations with strong lineage, observability, and trust





, focused on engineering governed, data foundations with strong lineage, observability, and trust Agentic AI and Intelligent Workflows , enabling AI ‑ driven decisions and actions to be safely embedded into enterprise operations





, enabling decisions and actions to be safely embedded into enterprise operations AI ‑ First Software Engineering and Modernization , embedding AI across the software lifecycle to modernize platforms and improve delivery outcomes





, embedding AI across the software lifecycle to modernize platforms and improve delivery outcomes AI Platforms, including proprietary platforms such as Bitwise AI Platform and Fulkrum AI, designed to move enterprises from pilots to production with control, governance, and ROI visibility

Together, these pillars reflect Bitwise's belief that AI must be engineered into the fabric of the enterprise, not layered on as an afterthought.

With its updated positioning and website, Bitwise is sharpening how it articulates its role as an AI‑First engineering partner—helping enterprises scale AI responsibly, embed intelligence into day‑to‑day workflows, and deliver deterministic, measurable business outcomes.

To learn more about Bitwise's AI‑First capabilities and new positioning, visit https://bitwiseglobal.com/.

About Bitwise

At Bitwise, we help enterprises modernize, innovate, and grow in the AI era. Backed by 30 years of experience, our AI, data, and digital engineering services, combined with proven modernization IP, enable organizations to build AI‑ready data foundations and deliver measurable business outcomes. Headquartered in Chicago with global delivery centers in Pune, India, Bitwise partners with leading enterprises as a strategic growth partner.

SOURCE Bitwise Inc