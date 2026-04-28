Bitwise Launches Comprehensive AI Capabilities to Help Enterprises Engineer Their AI Advantage

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Bitwise Inc

Apr 28, 2026, 12:46 ET

CHICAGO and PUNE, India, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise today announced the launch of a comprehensive set of AIFirst capabilities designed to help enterprises build sustainable business advantage through AI. Articulated through its new positioning, "Engineering Your AI Advantage," this represents a natural evolution of Bitwise's strong legacy in data modernization, precision engineering, and enterprisescale delivery, marking its transformation into an AIFirst engineering enterprise.

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Engineering Your AI Advantage
Engineering Your AI Advantage

The positioning is now reflected across Bitwise's newly launched website and gotomarket strategy, reinforcing the company's focus on helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to scalable, productiongrade outcomes.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many continue to struggle with reliability, governance, and tangible business impact. Bitwise's approach addresses this challenge by emphasizing engineering discipline and deep data expertise as the foundation of sustainable AI success—embedding intelligence directly into data platforms, applications, and enterprise workflows rather than treating AI as a standalone capability.

"We're taking a quantum leap by delivering AI advantage to our clients," said Raman Sapra, Global CEO of Bitwise. "AI advantage isn't achieved through isolated models or pilots. It's engineered into how systems are built, modernized, and operated—grounded in strong data foundations, disciplined engineering, and AI embedded directly into realworld systems to deliver measurable outcomes at scale."

As an AIFirst enterprise, Bitwise applies this philosophy both in how it delivers for clients and how it operates internally. The company combines deep engineering expertise with intelligent automation and agentbased approaches, using a human + agent delivery model to improve speed, quality, and consistency across complex enterprise environments.

The new positioning is anchored in four core pillars that define Bitwise's AIFirst approach:

  • Data for AI, focused on engineering governed, AIready data foundations with strong lineage, observability, and trust

  • Agentic AI and Intelligent Workflows, enabling AIdriven decisions and actions to be safely embedded into enterprise operations

  • AIFirst Software Engineering and Modernization, embedding AI across the software lifecycle to modernize platforms and improve delivery outcomes

  • AI Platforms, including proprietary platforms such as Bitwise AI Platform and Fulkrum AI, designed to move enterprises from pilots to production with control, governance, and ROI visibility

Together, these pillars reflect Bitwise's belief that AI must be engineered into the fabric of the enterprise, not layered on as an afterthought.

With its updated positioning and website, Bitwise is sharpening how it articulates its role as an AIFirst engineering partner—helping enterprises scale AI responsibly, embed intelligence into daytoday workflows, and deliver deterministic, measurable business outcomes.

To learn more about Bitwise's AIFirst capabilities and new positioning, visit https://bitwiseglobal.com/.

About Bitwise

At Bitwise, we help enterprises modernize, innovate, and grow in the AI era. Backed by 30 years of experience, our AI, data, and digital engineering services, combined with proven modernization IP, enable organizations to build AI‑ready data foundations and deliver measurable business outcomes. Headquartered in Chicago with global delivery centers in Pune, India, Bitwise partners with leading enterprises as a strategic growth partner.

SOURCE Bitwise Inc

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