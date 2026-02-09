Bitwise Appoints Sarith Sabarinath as SVP & Global Head of Marketing

Appointment adds strategic marketing leadership to sharpen go‑to‑market execution and drive global growth.

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise, an AI, data, and digital engineering services company, today announces the appointment of Sarith Sabarinath as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing. This strategic leadership addition reinforces the company's commitment to scaling its enterprise intelligence capabilities and amplifying its global market presence.

Strategic Leadership Appointment

As SVP and Global Head of Marketing, Sarith will lead Bitwise's global marketing organization with a mandate to strengthen the company's strategic narrative, expand brand visibility, and drive integrated marketing programs that accelerate demand generation, digital performance, and partner ecosystem growth across key markets.

Raman Sapra, Global Chief Executive Officer at Bitwise, commented:

"We are delighted to have Sarith join the Bitwise leadership team. His extensive background in IT Services marketing and proven ability to build high performance brands will play a pivotal role in showcasing Bitwise's capabilities and strengthening our GTM in the AI era. As we continue to scale our Data, Analytics, Platform Engineering and AI capabilities, Sarith's leadership will be key in amplifying our presence and strengthening our connection with customers and partners worldwide."

Driving Market Presence and Growth

With nearly two decades of experience across product and services organizations, Sarith brings a strong track record of building modern, scalable marketing engines that connect strategy, storytelling, and measurable growth outcomes. He has held senior leadership roles guiding go-to-market strategy, digital expansion, and enterprise brand evolution for high-growth technology companies.

Sarith Sabarinath shared his perspective on joining Bitwise:

"I'm excited to join Bitwise at a pivotal moment for the industry. With our deep modernization heritage and rapidly expanding AI capabilities, Bitwise is uniquely positioned to lead enterprises through data-led, AI-driven transformation. I look forward to sharpening our global narrative, elevating our market presence, and partnering closely with our teams, customers, and hyperscaler ecosystems to unlock the next phase of growth."

This appointment further demonstrates Bitwise's commitment to accelerating global momentum and delivering exceptional value to its customers and partners. Additional information about Bitwise can be found at www.bitwiseglobal.com.

About Bitwise

At Bitwise, we help enterprises modernize, innovate, and grow in the AI era. Backed by 30 years of experience, our AI, data, and digital engineering services, combined with proven modernization IP, enable our clients to take advantage of the AI wave. Headquartered in Chicago with global delivery centers in Pune, India, we combine onshore client alignment with offshore efficiency to drive measurable results. Driven by passionate people and deep technical expertise, we are a strategic growth partner to leading global companies. Learn more at www.bitwiseglobal.com.

