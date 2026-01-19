Bitwise Appoints Shyam Natarajan as Chief Strategy Officer

New Leadership Appointment to Accelerate AI-First Modernization and Enterprise Transformation

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise, an AI, data, and digital engineering services company, today announced the appointment of Shyam Natarajan as its new Chief Strategy Officer. This strategic leadership addition strengthens Bitwise's commitment to helping global enterprises modernize their digital foundations and engineer AI-first systems that deliver meaningful, measurable impact.

The appointment comes as Bitwise accelerates its growth with the recent launches of FulkrumCloud, the company's modernization acceleration platform, and AI Café , its enterprise focused AI adoption and experimentation hub. Together, these initiatives reflect Bitwise's momentum in guiding clients through large-scale transformation in an era where AI is reshaping every industry.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Shyam as our new Chief Strategy Officer, a pivotal role designed to significantly contribute to Bitwise's strategy to help our enterprise clients deliver meaningful impact with AI," said Raman Sapra, Global Chief Executive Officer at Bitwise . "This strategic addition underscores our commitment to accelerating growth and building positive impact for our clients and our valued stakeholders."

With over 27 years of experience in the technology services industry, Shyam brings deep expertise across strategy, corporate development, alliances, sales, presales, and new business incubation. Prior to joining Bitwise, he led corporate development and alliances at Mastek and held senior leadership roles at Genpact, Dell Services, and Wipro.

In this role, Shyam will lead Bitwise's strategy, corporate development, and business transformation functions, ensuring the company is aligned to deliver scalable modernization programs and AI driven transformation for its global client base.

"I am excited to join the Bitwise family at a pivotal point in its growth journey," said Shyam Natarajan, Chief Strategy Officer at Bitwise. "The opportunity to contribute to the company's strategy and transformation agenda is something I am truly energized about. I look forward to working alongside the team to accelerate growth and build an enduring impact for the company and its stakeholders."

About Bitwise

At Bitwise, we help enterprises modernize, innovate, and grow in the AI era. Backed by 30 years of experience, our AI, data, and digital engineering services, combined with proven modernization IP, enable our clients to take advantage of the AI wave. Headquartered in Chicago with global delivery centers in Pune, India, we combine onshore client alignment with offshore efficiency to drive measurable results. Driven by passionate people and deep technical expertise, we are a strategic growth partner to leading global companies. Learn more at www.bitwiseglobal.com.

