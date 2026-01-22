Bitwise Launches BPRO, the Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF, Combining Exposure to Bitcoin, Gold, Miners, & Precious Metals; Actively Managed With Expertise of Proficio Capital Partners

A first-of-its-kind ETF, BPRO aims to help investors position for global currency debasement with the benefit of diversification and active management.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global crypto asset manager with over $15 billion in client assets, in partnership with Proficio Capital Partners, an investment advisory firm with $5 billion in client assets serving high-net-worth families and foundations, today announced the launch of the Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF (NYSE: BPRO). BPRO follows an actively managed investment strategy targeting assets poised to benefit from the declining purchasing power of fiat currencies, including bitcoin, gold, silver, precious metals, and mining equities. The fund will adjust exposures as market conditions change, ensuring the portfolio is guided by Bitwise's specialty in digital assets and Proficio's longstanding expertise in precious metals.

"For decades, investors have relied on a simple mix of stocks and bonds to protect their wealth, but that traditional playbook is struggling in an era of rapid monetary expansion," said Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise. "By combining the historical scarcity of gold with the modern, digital scarcity of bitcoin, BPRO offers a powerful new way to hedge against the persistent decline of fiat currency. We believe this 'hard asset' approach is the missing piece for the modern portfolio."

Over the past two decades, the U.S. dollar has lost roughly 40% of its purchasing power, with the national debt climbing from $7.5 trillion to $38 trillion. In a recent Bitwise/VettaFi survey, financial advisors cited fiat debasement as one of the most important themes to watch in 2026, with 22% of advisors citing that as a critical area of focus.1 BPRO provides a strategic response to these well-founded concerns.

"Despite its stellar performance, gold remains a ghost in the modern portfolio. According to Goldman Sachs, gold ETFs account for just 0.17% of private financial holdings, meaning the asset is still remarkably under-owned," said Bob Haber, CIO at Proficio. "Currency debasement isn't just a theoretical risk; it is an active tax on every dollar an investor saves. BPRO represents the evolution of our wealth preservation mission, shifting between precious metals and digital stores of value to help provide a flexible shield as the purchasing power of global currencies continues to erode."

The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in assets that may benefit from currency debasement. The Fund will target a minimum of 25% in gold at any point, and will strategically allocate across other assets such as silver, platinum, palladium, and other related equities, along with bitcoin.

The Fund combines Bitwise's deep crypto expertise with Proficio Capital Partners' extensive experience investing in specialized precious metals. Founded in 2014 by Matthew Wosk and Bob Haber, Proficio is a $5 billion investment advisory firm that has spent the last 12 years refining the currency debasement strategy on which BPRO is based. Today, the firm provides sophisticated wealth management solutions to a diverse client base of high-net-worth families, businesses, and foundations.

The Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF is now trading on NYSE under the ticker BPRO. It has a total expense ratio of 0.96%.

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with more than $15 billion in client assets and a suite of over 40 crypto investment products spanning ETFs, separately managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking. The firm has an eight-year track record and today serves more than 5,000 private wealth teams, RIAs, family offices, and institutional investors, as well as 21 banks and broker-dealers. The Bitwise team of over 140 technology and investment professionals is backed by leading institutional investors and has offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.

About Proficio Capital Partners

Founded in 2014 by Matthew Wosk and Bob Haber, Proficio Capital Partners is a Boston-based investment advisory firm, headquartered in Newton, MA, dedicated to providing discretionary services to high-net-worth families, individuals, and foundations. Originally established as a private family office, the firm has expanded to serve a diverse institutional clientele, including private funds and insurance-dedicated investment vehicles. Under the investment direction of Bob Haber, CFA—former CIO of Fidelity Investments Canada and a Lipper Award-winning Portfolio Manager—Proficio leverages institutional expertise to deliver bespoke wealth management solutions. As of December 31, 2025, the firm manages approximately $5 billion in assets.

Notes

1 Source: "The Bitwise/VettaFi 2026 Benchmark Survey of Financial Advisor Attitudes Toward Crypto Assets," January 13, 2026. Available at https://static.bitwiseinvestments.com/Research/The-Bitwise-VettaFi-2026-Benchmark-Survey.pdf .

Risks and Important Information

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses of the Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF (BPRO) (the "Fund") before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting bproetf.com . Investors should read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that the methodology used will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products.

In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic, or political instability in other nations.

The Fund is nondiversified and will not invest in crypto assets directly or through the use of derivatives and also will not invest in initial coin offerings. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to crypto assets by virtue of its investments in Crypto ETPs that use one or more crypto assets as part of their business activities or that hold crypto assets as proprietary investments.

Investors in the Fund should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility in the price of the Fund's shares and the possibility of significant losses. An investment in the Fund involves a substantial degree of risk.

Certain of the Fund's investments may be subject to the risks associated with investing in crypto assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens. Because crypto assets are a new technological innovation with a limited history, they are a highly speculative asset. Future regulatory actions or policies may limit actions that can be taken with regard to crypto assets. The price of a crypto asset may be impacted by the transactions of a small number of holders of such crypto asset. Crypto assets may decline in popularity, acceptance or use, which may impact their price.

The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Currently, there are a limited number of publicly listed or quoted companies for which crypto asset and blockchain technology represent an attributable and significant revenue stream.

An investment that provides exposure to natural resources such as gold, platinum, palladium, silver involves risks that differ from more traditional equity investments. There are special risks associated with natural resources investments, which means that the fund is more vulnerable to the price movements that particularly impact one or more of the various industries and sub industries within the natural resources sector. Funds investing in a single industry, country or in a limited geographic region generally are more volatile than more diversified funds.

This investment is subject to the risks associated with inverse and leveraged ETPs/ETFs that invest in derivatives. For these reasons, inverse and leveraged ETPs/ETFs are typically considered to be riskier investments than traditional ETPs/ETFs.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Bitwise Investment Manager, LLC serves as the Investment Adviser and Proficio Capital Partners LLC acts as the fund's Sub-Adviser. The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bitwise, Proficio or any of the related affiliates of the named above.

